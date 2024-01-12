Newark Cargo Ship Fire: Investigation and Calls for Improved Firefighting Training

In the heart of summer, on July 5, 2024, a fire erupted on the Italian-owned cargo ship, Grande Costa d’Avorio, docked in Newark, New Jersey. This fiery incident led to the tragic deaths of two Newark fire captains, Augusto ‘Augie’ Acabou and Wayne ‘Bear’ Brooks Jr. The ship, a floating giant tasked with the transportation of over 1,200 automobiles, suddenly became a deadly blaze, with the ignition point allegedly being a yellow Jeep Wrangler that had a rumored history of overheating.

Worker’s Testimony Reveals Potential Fire Origin

Gaven Puchinsky, an employee of American Maritime Services of New York, was maneuvering vehicles on the ship when he heard a noise. Upon investigation, he discovered that the Jeep Wrangler he was driving was aflame. Despite his efforts to quell the fire with extinguishers, it spread, ultimately leading to a full evacuation of the ship. Puchinsky, along with another worker, Austin Costanzo, testified that the same yellow Jeep had been prone to overheating, an issue that has since been linked to the start of the fire.

Families Seek Legal Recourse

In the aftermath of the fire, the families of the late firefighters Acabou and Brooks plan to initiate legal action against The Grimaldi Group, the ship’s owner, and two stevedore companies. The foundational argument of their case lies in the assertion that their loved ones’ deaths could have been avoided had proper safety measures been in place.

Investigation Uncovers Maritime Training Deficit

A preliminary investigation brought to light that the Newark Fire Department was inadequately trained in maritime firefighting, a shortfall that may have contributed to the tragic outcome. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched a series of hearings to delve deeper into the cause of the fire. Thirteen witnesses, including ship crew members, dockside cargo handlers, and firefighters, are set to testify. The purpose of the inquiry is to formulate safety recommendations and prevent future incidents without assigning blame. Commander Christian Barger emphasized the paramount importance of shipboard firefighting education and training for local fire departments and ports.