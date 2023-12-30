New Zealand’s Holiday Road Toll Rises to 15: A Week of Tragedy on the Roads

With three more fatal crashes occurring overnight, the holiday road toll in New Zealand has distressingly climbed to 15. In two separate incidents occurring in Christchurch and Te Puru, Coromandel, three lives were tragically lost, adding to an already grim week on the roads.

Christchurch Collision Claims Two Lives

A lethal collision involving two cars and a motorbike on Tunnel Rd, Christchurch, claimed the lives of two individuals just before the stroke of midnight. In addition to the fatalities, two others involved in the crash sustained critical injuries, while another person is nursing serious injuries. As a result of the incident, Tunnel Rd has been temporarily closed for traffic as police conduct thorough investigations.

Te Puru Tragedy: Car Plunge Results in Loss of Life

Around 8:45 PM in Te Puru, Coromandel, a car tragically plunged into water, taking the life of one individual. This incident also left another person with severe injuries. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this crash are currently ongoing.

Holiday Road Toll: A Grim Picture

These recent fatalities have added to a sorrowful week on the roads, which has seen 12 other deaths during the holiday period. Among these was another person who succumbed to their injuries following a collision with a petrol tanker west of the Kaimai Summit, marking the second death from that incident.

The holiday road toll recording period began on December 22 and will conclude on January 3. In comparison, last year’s toll stood at 21. As it stands, the provisional road death toll for 2023 is 333, with 30 deaths in December alone. Other fatal incidents over the holidays included a crash in Prebbleton, a quad bike accident in Marokopa, and a single-vehicle crash near Ashburton. Another disheartening day saw three people die in separate crashes on a single Saturday, while a person lost their life after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei.

Superintendent Steve Greally from the National Road Policing Centre stated that police will continue patrolling roads throughout the summer as part of their prevention and enforcement strategies, in an effort to curb the rising toll.