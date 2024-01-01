New Zealand Records First Road Fatality of the Year on State Highway 30

New Zealand commenced the year with a tragic event as it recorded its first road fatality on Monday afternoon. The deadly incident occurred on State Highway 30, situated northeast of Rotorua, specifically between Curtis Road and Lake Kataina Road. The road mishap took place at around 2:30 pm, claiming one life and inflicting minor injuries on two others.

Devastating Scene

The unfortunate victim was confirmed dead at the scene, while the two individuals with minor injuries received immediate medical attention. They were treated by officers from the Hato Hone St John ambulance and subsequently transported to Rotorua Hospital for further care. The emergency response to the crisis was swift and comprehensive, encompassing two ambulances, a helicopter, a rapid response unit, and an operations manager.

Road Closure and Disruption

The aftermath of the accident led to the closure of State Highway 30, as the Serious Crash Unit was called upon to conduct a thorough investigation. This closure resulted in significant disruptions, with motorists advised to brace for heavy delays or alter their travel plans accordingly.

Surge in Road Fatalities

This recent fatality has catapulted the Christmas road toll to a total of 16 deaths. The designated holiday period, characterized by heightened travel, commenced on December 22 and is scheduled to conclude on January 3. Comparatively, the road toll for the corresponding period in the previous year was 21. Earlier, the police had issued a warning to drivers, emphasizing the need for patience, sobriety, and adequate rest to counter potential accidents amid the New Year’s surge in traffic.