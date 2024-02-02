New Zealand Gears Up for Waitangi Day Amid Various Community Updates

As New Zealand braces for an influx of travelers heading north for Waitangi Day, authorities are implementing strategic measures for seamless traffic management. The NZ police are urging road users to prioritize safety, especially in light of the surge in road deaths observed in January. With anticipated record numbers hitting the roads over the extended weekend, the NZTA Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner is being recommended as a tool for real-time updates on delays, roadworks, and closures.
Waitangi Day Traffic Advisory
Adding to the usual holiday traffic, a road closure is set to be in effect on Waitangi Day at the SH11 roundabout exit to Te Karuwha Parade in Paihia. This would restrict traffic heading to Waitangi. However, an alternate route through SH10 to Haruru Falls is available. For those choosing this detour, parking facilities can be found at Bledisloe ground, with a shuttle bus service to Waitangi.
Social Media Safety During Back-To-School Season
In another development, with the back-to-school season underway, police are advising parents to exercise caution regarding their social media privacy settings. The aim is to prevent potential misuse of children's photos shared online.
Fire Safety Amid Dry Season
Fire and Emergency NZ has been dealing with multiple fire incidents, likely triggered by high temperatures and dry conditions. Residents are being urged to be ready to extinguish fires when conducting burn-offs, to prevent any escalation.
Community Updates
Onerahi School is calling for volunteers to perform road patrol duties during school hours, enhancing children's safety. Meanwhile, the community has been alerted about asbestos found at the recently burned down Onerahi Scout Den, and are urged to avoid the area. Lastly, Northland entrepreneurs have an opportunity to partake in The Pick '24, a business competition offering an eight-week boot camp and support package to the victor. The deadline for entries is set for February 18.