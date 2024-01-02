en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Weekend Sees Decrease in Fatal Traffic Crashes in Ohio

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
New Year’s Weekend Sees Decrease in Fatal Traffic Crashes in Ohio

During the New Year’s weekend stretching from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024, Ohio witnessed a significant reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the previous three years. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) disclosed that seven lives were tragically lost in six different incidents.

An Unfortunate Incident

In a notable case on New Year’s Day, a 20-year-old man, Nicholas Emrick, succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle, suspected to be speeding and under the influence, collided with a utility pole and a tree in Preble County. The fatality count this year is considerably lower than the 13 deaths reported in the previous year, the 12 in the year before that, and the 14 from the year before that one.

OSHP’s Road Safety Measures

During the reporting period, the OSHP was involved in 3,259 traffic enforcement contacts. These included arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), citations for distracted driving, and violations of safety belt regulations. Notably, five of the seven fatalities were attributed to individuals not wearing safety belts.

Public Involvement in Road Safety

The OSHP continues to encourage the public to play their part in maintaining road safety. They urged people to report dangerous drivers and any suspected drug activity. This initiative aims to reduce the number of traffic violations and, consequently, the number of road fatalities.

The reduction in traffic fatalities over the New Year’s holiday weekend represents a step in the right direction as Ohio aims to ensure safer roads for its residents. However, the loss of seven lives demonstrates there is still work to be done. The OSHP and the public must continue to work together in the fight against reckless driving behaviour for a safer Ohio.

0
Accidents
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hyderabad Shaken by Explosion and Fire: A Night of Unanticipated Crises

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal Fire in Monroe County, Followed by Second Blaze Causing Significant Damage

By Quadri Adejumo

Hamilton Woman Sherry Dishmon Tragically Killed in Drive-through Accident

By BNN Correspondents

A Daughter's Lawsuit: Arda Mosa Sues Father for Damages Over £200,000

By Safak Costu

Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled ...
heart comment 0
Cincinnati Woman Stranded at Haneda Airport Following Fatal Collision

By BNN Correspondents

Cincinnati Woman Stranded at Haneda Airport Following Fatal Collision
Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces

By Salman Khan

Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces
New Year’s Day Explosions in Missoula: Propane Bottles Suspected

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Day Explosions in Missoula: Propane Bottles Suspected
High-Speed Chase and Crash Mar New Year’s Day in Des Moines

By BNN Correspondents

High-Speed Chase and Crash Mar New Year's Day in Des Moines
Latest Headlines
World News
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
9 seconds
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
15 seconds
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
53 seconds
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
58 seconds
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
58 seconds
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
1 min
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
1 min
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
1 min
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
1 min
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app