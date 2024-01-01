New Year’s Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia Club

In a chilling turn of events, a New Year’s celebration turned tragic when a 33-year-old man, Marco Bomtempo, succumbed to an accidental electrocution at a party in club Bothanic, Brasilia. The incident transpired in the early hours of Monday while Bomtempo, attempting to cool off, jumped into a waterfall area within the venue’s premises.

Tragic Turn of Events

According to Joao Cunha, a friend and fellow celebrant, Bomtempo had announced his intent to take the plunge into the fountain following the event. Cunha, in an attempt to rescue Bomtempo, ended up being electrocuted himself. Although another partygoer managed to aid Cunha, Bomtempo unfortunately went into cardiac arrest post the shock.

Rescue Attempts and Loss

The Distrito Federal Fire Department were quick to respond to the emergency. Despite their efforts, which included a gruelling 50-minute attempt at resuscitation, Bomtempo was pronounced dead at the scene – a devastating conclusion to what was supposed to be a celebratory start to the new year.

Club Bothanic’s Response

In the aftermath of the incident, the management of Club Bothanic issued a statement expressing regret and offering condolences. The venue, which was rented out for the event, emphasized that it was not directly involved with the party’s organization. The organizers, on their part, extended their condolences to Bomtempo’s family and assured that they had provided all necessary aid in the aftermath of the incident.