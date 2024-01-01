en English
Accidents

New Year’s Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia Club

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
New Year's Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia Club

In a chilling turn of events, a New Year’s celebration turned tragic when a 33-year-old man, Marco Bomtempo, succumbed to an accidental electrocution at a party in club Bothanic, Brasilia. The incident transpired in the early hours of Monday while Bomtempo, attempting to cool off, jumped into a waterfall area within the venue’s premises.

Tragic Turn of Events

According to Joao Cunha, a friend and fellow celebrant, Bomtempo had announced his intent to take the plunge into the fountain following the event. Cunha, in an attempt to rescue Bomtempo, ended up being electrocuted himself. Although another partygoer managed to aid Cunha, Bomtempo unfortunately went into cardiac arrest post the shock.

Rescue Attempts and Loss

The Distrito Federal Fire Department were quick to respond to the emergency. Despite their efforts, which included a gruelling 50-minute attempt at resuscitation, Bomtempo was pronounced dead at the scene – a devastating conclusion to what was supposed to be a celebratory start to the new year.

Club Bothanic’s Response

In the aftermath of the incident, the management of Club Bothanic issued a statement expressing regret and offering condolences. The venue, which was rented out for the event, emphasized that it was not directly involved with the party’s organization. The organizers, on their part, extended their condolences to Bomtempo’s family and assured that they had provided all necessary aid in the aftermath of the incident.

Accidents Brazil
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

