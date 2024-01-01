New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square Garden

In a horrifying incident, a vehicle plowed into a crowd near Madison Square Garden in New York City on New Year’s Eve, sending shockwaves through the festivities. At least nine individuals, including civilians and law enforcement officers, were injured in the incident, with one reported to be in a critical condition.

Tragedy Strikes During New Year’s Revelry

As the clock ticked down to the start of the new year, a vehicle unexpectedly mounted the sidewalk on West 34th Street and 9th Avenue. The car surged into the crowd of revelers and police officers, bringing a tragic twist to the night’s celebrations. The car came to a halt only after causing significant harm and instigating chaos.

Mass Casualty Incident Declared

In the aftermath of this shocking event, a mass casualty incident was declared. The injured were promptly attended to, and the area was cordoned off to facilitate emergency services and investigation teams. The condition of the critically injured individual is being closely monitored.

Awaiting Further Details

The incident, which has left the city in shock, is under thorough investigation. As the situation develops, further details about the incident, the driver’s intent, and the condition of the victims are expected to come to light. The tragedy marks a somber start to the new year in New York City, with residents and officials grappling with the unexpected catastrophe.