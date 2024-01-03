en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Three Family Members Killed in Los Angeles Car Crash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Three Family Members Killed in Los Angeles Car Crash

Harvard Park, a quiet neighborhood in Los Angeles, became the scene of a tragic car crash on New Year’s Eve. An SUV driver, fleeing from a previous hit-and-run accident, ran a stop sign, resulting in a collision so severe it was likened to an explosion. The driver’s reckless actions led to the death of three family members, leaving a one-year-old girl orphaned and fighting for her life.

Collision Details

The incident occurred when the SUV, driven by a 22-year-old male, collided with a sedan carrying a family of four. The impact propelled the family’s vehicle through a street sign and fence before coming to a halt outside a business. The father and his 5-year-old daughter died immediately following the crash. The mother, gravely injured, succumbed to her injuries days later.

Survivor and Suspect

The youngest child, a one-year-old girl, miraculously survived the crash and is showing signs of recovery. The family, originally from Colombia, had recently relocated to Los Angeles, facing this tragedy just a year after their move. The SUV driver, suspected of impairment, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Charges of murder or gross vehicular manslaughter are pending against him, with the LAPD conducting a thorough investigation.

Traffic Fatalities on the Rise

LAPD Deputy Chief Donald Graham highlighted the city’s rising traffic collision fatalities, comparing the numbers to those of violent homicides. He mourned the loss of life during the holiday season, a time traditionally associated with celebration and happiness. This incident puts a spotlight on the need for stronger traffic enforcement and public awareness to prevent such tragedies.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North

By Mazhar Abbas

Ontario's Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Airport Incident Sparks Discussions on Security, Mental Health, and Airline Operations

By Safak Costu

Perilous New Year's Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

By Rizwan Shah

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities ...
heart comment 0
High-Speed Police Chase on I-95 Ends with Three Suspects in Custody

By BNN Correspondents

High-Speed Police Chase on I-95 Ends with Three Suspects in Custody
Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives

By Salman Khan

Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives
Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang
Plainedge High School Mourns the Tragic Loss of Senior Student Dylan Nuccio

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Plainedge High School Mourns the Tragic Loss of Senior Student Dylan Nuccio
Latest Headlines
World News
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
14 seconds
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
15 seconds
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
18 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
23 seconds
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
27 seconds
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
29 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
36 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
36 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
44 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
42 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app