New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Teenager’s Fatal Car Accident in Denham Springs under Investigation

Denham Springs, Louisiana, was the unfortunate scene of a fatal car accident on New Year’s Eve, causing the untimely demise of a 17-year-old Walker High School student. The tragedy unfolded around 1 a.m. at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue. The young driver, later identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was navigating a vehicle that was hit on the driver’s side by another vehicle advancing northbound on South Range Avenue.

Tragic End to a Promising Life

Blakeleigh was promptly taken to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The Denham Springs Police Department has taken up the mantle of investigating the incident, considering impairment as a potential contributing factor. Toxicology samples from both drivers involved in the accident have been collected for analysis.

Community Mourns the Loss

The news of this tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Denham Springs community. The Livingston Parish School System confirmed Blakeleigh’s enrollment at Walker High School and expressed their condolences in a public statement. The school has announced a pause in session on Monday, January 8, to pay respect to the bereaved family. Counseling services will be made available for students upon their return.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is still underway. The name of the other driver involved in the accident has not been disclosed yet. The community awaits further details, hoping for clarity and justice in the wake of this heartbreaking event.