en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Teenager’s Fatal Car Accident in Denham Springs under Investigation

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Teenager’s Fatal Car Accident in Denham Springs under Investigation

Denham Springs, Louisiana, was the unfortunate scene of a fatal car accident on New Year’s Eve, causing the untimely demise of a 17-year-old Walker High School student. The tragedy unfolded around 1 a.m. at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue. The young driver, later identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was navigating a vehicle that was hit on the driver’s side by another vehicle advancing northbound on South Range Avenue.

Tragic End to a Promising Life

Blakeleigh was promptly taken to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The Denham Springs Police Department has taken up the mantle of investigating the incident, considering impairment as a potential contributing factor. Toxicology samples from both drivers involved in the accident have been collected for analysis.

Community Mourns the Loss

The news of this tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Denham Springs community. The Livingston Parish School System confirmed Blakeleigh’s enrollment at Walker High School and expressed their condolences in a public statement. The school has announced a pause in session on Monday, January 8, to pay respect to the bereaved family. Counseling services will be made available for students upon their return.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is still underway. The name of the other driver involved in the accident has not been disclosed yet. The community awaits further details, hoping for clarity and justice in the wake of this heartbreaking event.

0
Accidents United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Heroic Rescue in Xianyang: Officer and Lake Manager Save Woman from Frozen Lake

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Car Crash Following Police Pursuit in Swindon Leads to Arrests and Independent Investigation

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Car Crash in Swindon Leads to One Death and Three Arrests

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Teenager Dies in Car Crash Amid Police Pursuit near Swindon

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pedestrian Martin Romero Fatally Struck by Vehicle in South Los Angele ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Pedestrian Martin Romero Fatally Struck by Vehicle in South Los Angele ...
heart comment 0
Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness

By Rafia Tasleem

Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness
Operation Lightning: Unmarked Police Car Leads to Drug Recovery and Arrest

By Mazhar Abbas

Operation Lightning: Unmarked Police Car Leads to Drug Recovery and Arrest
Tragic Jet Ski Accident Claims Woman’s Life on Samara River

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Jet Ski Accident Claims Woman's Life on Samara River
Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus

By Salman Khan

Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus
Latest Headlines
World News
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
1 min
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
2 mins
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
2 mins
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
2 mins
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
2 mins
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
3 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
3 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
3 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
3 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
6 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
15 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
56 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app