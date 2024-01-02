New Year’s Eve Tragedy: SUV Collides with Horse Carriage in Chestertown

As the clock struck midnight ushering in the new year, a pall of gloom descended over the idyllic town of Chestertown, New York. A festive carriage ride offered by Circle B Ranch, a cherished local horse carriage company, ended in an unimaginable tragedy. A 2018 Nissan SUV collided head-on with one of the ranch’s horse-drawn carriages on Atateka Drive, resulting in injuries to four individuals and the death of a beloved horse, Jethro.

Details of the Collision

The crash involved not just any vehicle, but a 2018 Nissan SUV, driven by Gene B. Gritzbach. The horse-drawn carriage was operated by Anthony M. Willett, with Joseph T. and Sydney Howley seated as passengers. Post-crash, all four individuals were rushed to the hospital, their conditions unknown. Jethro, the horse with a heart as strong as his gait, sustained fatal internal injuries in the collision and was subsequently euthanized, amplifying the tragedy.

First Tragic Incident in Circle B Ranch’s History

Amid the sorrow, Malcolm Laustrup, the General Manager at Circle B Ranch, spoke to CBS 6 about the shocking event. Laustrup’s voice quivered as he acknowledged that this marked a first in the ranch’s 63-year history of offering enchanting carriage rides to locals and tourists alike. Such a catastrophe had never marred their operations before, and the grief was palpable.

Investigation Underway

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is currently probing into the incident, their quest for answers echoing the community’s thirst for understanding. As the investigation unfolds, the community and the ranch grapple with the loss and the repercussions of the collision. The incident has left an indelible mark on Chestertown’s collective memory, casting a long shadow over the joyous dawn of a new year.