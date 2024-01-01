en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in Manila

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Manila were lacquered with a series of unfortunate incidents, as reported by the Philippine National Police (PNP). A person tragically lost their life after being struck by a stray bullet amidst the revelry. By the dawn of January 1st, the PNP’s data indicated a total of 810 New Year-related incidents, leading to 520 injuries and claiming four lives.

Stray Bullet & Firecracker Incidents

Among the recorded incidents, two were attributed to stray bullets, causing one death and one injury. In addition, 13 individuals were apprehended for the illegal discharge of firearms, which unfortunately resulted in one casualty. Fireworks, traditionally a key component of the festivities, also posed significant dangers. Two lives were lost, and nine people injured due to firecracker-induced flames.

Illegal Firework Activity

The authorities reported 240 incidents involving the illegal sale and possession of firecrackers. This led to the confiscation of P3.6 million worth of illegal firecrackers. The crackdown on illicit firework activity was a part of the PNP’s efforts to ensure the safety of citizens during the celebrations.

The Struggle to Curb Stray Bullet Incidents

The occurrence of stray bullet incidents has been a recurrent issue during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Manila. Notably, several children have been victims of this reckless practice in previous years. The failure to bring the perpetrators to justice coupled with an abundance of loose firearms contributes to the continuation of such celebratory gunfire, posing a risk of more deaths in future celebrations.

This New Year’s Eve was particularly significant as it marked the first celebration following the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions, which had previously enforced a state of public health emergency and confined millions to their homes. However, the festivities were marred by the above incidents, casting a solemn shadow over the hopeful dawn of the new year.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

