en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Bar

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Bar

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, the jubilant atmosphere in Harare’s Mabvuku suburb was abruptly tainted by a tragic occurrence. Amidst the festive celebrations at Kasi Kasi Bar in Tafara, two women lost their lives under mysterious circumstances. The unfortunate incident unfolded around 1 am, with the bar teeming with approximately 2,000 revelers.

Deteriorating Order and Chaos

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, painted a vivid scene of the night’s events. The vicinity, including the road leading to the Kamunhu Shopping Centre, was swamped with crowds and disorderly parked vehicles. The police were called in to manage the increasingly chaotic situation, a task made all the more challenging by insufficient lighting conditions.

Unfortunate Discovery and Subsequent Deaths

Around 3 am, police were alerted to the disturbing sight of three women lying motionless near the bar and the main road. The victims were promptly rushed to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Tragically, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, two of the women were declared deceased.

Call for Patience and Caution

Nyathi implored the public to resist the urge to speculate on the cause of death prematurely. The police are awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination, which will shed light on the exact circumstances leading to these unfortunate deaths. He also expressed disappointment at the unruly behavior exhibited during the New Year’s Eve festivities, and urged liquor outlet operators to ensure suitable parking arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Africa Zimbabwe
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day Tragedy: Retired Army Man Dies in Penampang Road Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life ...
@Accidents · 39 seconds
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life ...
heart comment 0
Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide

By BNN Correspondents

Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide
Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Distressing Road Incident in Dallas

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Distressing Road Incident in Dallas
At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam’s Dergaon

By Nitish Verma

At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam's Dergaon
Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
14 seconds
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
22 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
23 seconds
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
34 seconds
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand: Close Associates of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Under Scrutiny
37 seconds
Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand: Close Associates of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Under Scrutiny
Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career
38 seconds
Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career
Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women: An Anticipated Showdown in MCA Women's T20 2024
38 seconds
Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women: An Anticipated Showdown in MCA Women's T20 2024
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
39 seconds
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
Odell Beckham Jr. Declares 2023 Baltimore Ravens as His Best Team Yet
40 seconds
Odell Beckham Jr. Declares 2023 Baltimore Ravens as His Best Team Yet
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
51 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app