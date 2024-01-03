New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Bar

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, the jubilant atmosphere in Harare’s Mabvuku suburb was abruptly tainted by a tragic occurrence. Amidst the festive celebrations at Kasi Kasi Bar in Tafara, two women lost their lives under mysterious circumstances. The unfortunate incident unfolded around 1 am, with the bar teeming with approximately 2,000 revelers.

Deteriorating Order and Chaos

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, painted a vivid scene of the night’s events. The vicinity, including the road leading to the Kamunhu Shopping Centre, was swamped with crowds and disorderly parked vehicles. The police were called in to manage the increasingly chaotic situation, a task made all the more challenging by insufficient lighting conditions.

Unfortunate Discovery and Subsequent Deaths

Around 3 am, police were alerted to the disturbing sight of three women lying motionless near the bar and the main road. The victims were promptly rushed to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Tragically, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, two of the women were declared deceased.

Call for Patience and Caution

Nyathi implored the public to resist the urge to speculate on the cause of death prematurely. The police are awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination, which will shed light on the exact circumstances leading to these unfortunate deaths. He also expressed disappointment at the unruly behavior exhibited during the New Year’s Eve festivities, and urged liquor outlet operators to ensure suitable parking arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.