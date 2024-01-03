New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Collision Claims a Life in West Phoenix

In a horrifying turn of events, the New Year’s Eve in west Phoenix was marred by a fatal hit-and-run collision. A black Dodge Challenger, ranging from models 2015 to 2023, became an instrument of tragedy when it struck a pedestrian on McDowell Road between 83rd Avenue and 86th Drive around 11:40 p.m. The vehicle then fled the scene, leaving behind a lifeless body.

Vehicle Likely Sustained Significant Damage

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the suspect’s vehicle likely sustained substantial damage. The impact of the collision probably resulted in harm to the right front bumper, grill, undercarriage, hood, and windshield. The severity of these damages may serve as a conspicuous sign of the vehicle’s involvement in the incident.

Identity of the Victim Yet to be Disclosed

The identity of the pedestrian, a casualty of this violent act, remains undisclosed. The individual’s life was cut short in a blink of an eye, turning a night of celebration into one of mourning and sorrow.

MCSO Seeks Public’s Assistance in Investigation

The MCSO is actively investigating the case, piecing together the fragments of this tragic incident. The authorities are appealing to the community for assistance, urging anyone with information to step forward. The public can reach out to MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011, referencing office report IR24-000006. This appeal underscores the commitment of the authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice and offer some closure to the deceased individual’s loved ones.