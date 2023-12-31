en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium

On the eve of a New Year, a blaze erupted in Taguig City, Philippines, casting a pall over what should have been a celebratory period. The fire broke out in a residential building within Barangay Ususan, resulting in a heartbreaking episode where two children lost their lives, and three other individuals were left injured.

Fire Engulfs MRB Condominium

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Taguig City was alerted to the fire at Building 17 of MRB Condominium at 4:57 PM on December 31, 2023. Within a minute, firefighting teams were dispatched to tackle the emergency. By the time they arrived, the fire had already taken hold of two to three residential units. The flames escalated to a first alarm, indicating a significant threat.

Swift Response Contains Blaze

The firefighting teams, battling against time and the inferno, successfully contained the blaze by 5:07 PM. By 5:27 PM, less than an hour after the initial alert, the fire was declared extinguished. However, the devastation left in its wake was a grim reminder of the fire’s fury.

Toll of The Tragedy

In the aftermath of the fire, the BFP confirmed the deaths of two children, a loss that has shaken the community. Additionally, three people were reported to have suffered injuries of varying severity. The incident’s cause is currently under investigation by the authorities. Amid the charred debris and ash, investigators are working tirelessly to decipher the fire’s origin, hoping to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Disaster Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Perth's Swan River

By Geeta Pillai

Series of Fatal House Fires in UK Leaves Five Dead

By BNN Correspondents

A Ray of Hope Amid Despair: Toddler Rescued Following Airstrike in Rafah

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Shark Encounter in Maui's Paia Bay: A Grim Turn of Events

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Drowning of Two Children in Swan River Sends Shockwaves through ...
@Accidents · 44 mins
Tragic Drowning of Two Children in Swan River Sends Shockwaves through ...
heart comment 0
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Severe Wiley Park Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Severe Wiley Park Collision
Bengaluru Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to His Death from 33rd Floor Balcony

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to His Death from 33rd Floor Balcony
Sydney Fathers Tragically Killed in NSW Car Crash, Several Children Hospitalized

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Fathers Tragically Killed in NSW Car Crash, Several Children Hospitalized
Tourist Boat Ordeal Sparks Concerns Over Maritime Safety Measures in Cartagena

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tourist Boat Ordeal Sparks Concerns Over Maritime Safety Measures in Cartagena
Latest Headlines
World News
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
18 seconds
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
1 min
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
2 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
4 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
4 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
6 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
6 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
7 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
7 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
13 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
49 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app