New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fire Claims Two Lives in Taguig City Condominium

On the eve of a New Year, a blaze erupted in Taguig City, Philippines, casting a pall over what should have been a celebratory period. The fire broke out in a residential building within Barangay Ususan, resulting in a heartbreaking episode where two children lost their lives, and three other individuals were left injured.

Fire Engulfs MRB Condominium

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Taguig City was alerted to the fire at Building 17 of MRB Condominium at 4:57 PM on December 31, 2023. Within a minute, firefighting teams were dispatched to tackle the emergency. By the time they arrived, the fire had already taken hold of two to three residential units. The flames escalated to a first alarm, indicating a significant threat.

Swift Response Contains Blaze

The firefighting teams, battling against time and the inferno, successfully contained the blaze by 5:07 PM. By 5:27 PM, less than an hour after the initial alert, the fire was declared extinguished. However, the devastation left in its wake was a grim reminder of the fire’s fury.

Toll of The Tragedy

In the aftermath of the fire, the BFP confirmed the deaths of two children, a loss that has shaken the community. Additionally, three people were reported to have suffered injuries of varying severity. The incident’s cause is currently under investigation by the authorities. Amid the charred debris and ash, investigators are working tirelessly to decipher the fire’s origin, hoping to prevent such incidents in the future.