Accidents

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fatal Collision on Pan-Island Expressway Claims Young Life

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fatal Collision on Pan-Island Expressway Claims Young Life

On the last day of 2023, a tragic accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in Singapore ended the year on a somber note, claiming the life of a 21-year-old man and injuring an 18-year-old driver. The accident, which occurred after the Toh Guan Road exit, involved a catastrophic collision between a van and a lorry.

Trapped and Rescued

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that the driver and passenger of the van were trapped in the flipped vehicle. They had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools. The passenger, a young man of just 21 years, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver, despite his injuries, was conscious and was transported to the National University Hospital for medical attention.

(Also Read: Tragic New Year’s Day Accident Claims Life of Young Father in Ireland)

A Plea for Eyewitnesses

Heather Ng, girlfriend of the deceased, has since launched a public appeal for eyewitnesses and dashcam footage of the incident. The quest to piece together the circumstances leading to the accident is both a desperate bid for closure and a testament to her determination to find answers in the face of her irreplaceable loss.

(Also Read: Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril)

The Aftermath

A photograph shared on the Facebook group Singapore Road Accident paints a grim picture of the aftermath. The image shows the overturned van on the expressway, a police car parked behind it, and traffic cones redirecting vehicles. Debris from the accident was strewn across the roadway, serving as haunting reminders of the tragic incident. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the expressway, for a time, stood as a silent witness to a life abruptly ended and another forever altered.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

