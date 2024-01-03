New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fatal Collision on Pan-Island Expressway Claims Young Life

On the last day of 2023, a tragic accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in Singapore ended the year on a somber note, claiming the life of a 21-year-old man and injuring an 18-year-old driver. The accident, which occurred after the Toh Guan Road exit, involved a catastrophic collision between a van and a lorry.

Trapped and Rescued

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that the driver and passenger of the van were trapped in the flipped vehicle. They had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools. The passenger, a young man of just 21 years, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver, despite his injuries, was conscious and was transported to the National University Hospital for medical attention.

A Plea for Eyewitnesses

Heather Ng, girlfriend of the deceased, has since launched a public appeal for eyewitnesses and dashcam footage of the incident. The quest to piece together the circumstances leading to the accident is both a desperate bid for closure and a testament to her determination to find answers in the face of her irreplaceable loss.

The Aftermath

A photograph shared on the Facebook group Singapore Road Accident paints a grim picture of the aftermath. The image shows the overturned van on the expressway, a police car parked behind it, and traffic cones redirecting vehicles. Debris from the accident was strewn across the roadway, serving as haunting reminders of the tragic incident. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the expressway, for a time, stood as a silent witness to a life abruptly ended and another forever altered.

