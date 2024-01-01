New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fatal Collision in Roscommon Claims Elderly Woman’s Life, Injures Man

On the eve of a new year, a tragic two-car collision unfolded in Roscommon, Ireland, casting a somber mood over the festivities. The fatal accident, which occurred on the N4 at Doon near Boyle just before 5 pm, claimed the life of an elderly woman in her late 80s and left a young man in his 30s severely injured.

Details of the Tragic Collision

The woman, who was behind the wheel of one of the involved vehicles, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the second car, a man in the prime of his life, was rushed to Sligo University Hospital, his condition described as serious. The exact circumstances leading to this heartbreaking incident are currently under investigation.

Aftermath and Investigation

In the aftermath of the fatal collision, authorities implemented overnight traffic diversions on the N4. While the accident site was cordoned off, drivers were forced to find alternate routes, a stark reminder of the tragic event that had occurred hours earlier.

Looking to shed light on the incident, Gardai have launched an appeal for witnesses. They are urging those with relevant dash-cam or camera footage to come forward and aid the investigation. Inquiries are being directed to Castlerea Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Highlighting the Importance of Road Safety

This tragic event underscores the ongoing risks present on roadways and the importance of traffic safety measures. As we step into the new year, the incident serves as a poignant reminder to all road users to stay vigilant, respect traffic rules, and prioritize safety above all else.