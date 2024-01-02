en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Firefighter in Camp Jackson Firehouse

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Firefighter in Camp Jackson Firehouse

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed the new year, the Camp Jackson firehouse experienced a harrowing close call that could have ended in tragedy. A stray bullet, fired in the cacophony of New Year’s Eve celebrations, tore through the front bay doors of the firehouse, barely sparing firefighter Miles Hogan.

Close Brush with Danger

Two minutes shy of midnight, the bullet pierced the bustling firehouse, leaving behind a pile of shattered glass and a collective sigh of relief that no one was injured. Despite the immediacy of the threat, the bullet itself remains elusive within the confines of the firehouse. The incident stands as a stark reminder of the dangers that our first responders face, both on duty and within the presumed safety of their stations.

Firehouse: A Family Under Fire

This close shave resonates deeply within the Camp Jackson firehouse, a unique station where eight of its members are related by blood, and camaraderie runs strong. The firehouse is not just a workplace but a home, a sentiment encapsulated in the presence of two cats, who are warmly considered part of the firehouse family. This incident, reminiscent of the tragic shootings in Alabama that claimed the lives of two first responders last July, has sent shockwaves through this close-knit community.

Preparedness Met with Resilience

In response to the escalating dangers, the firehouse had recently ordered ballistic vests from Safelite. Now, the department is considering ramping up its protective gear inventory to better shield all firefighters from such unforeseen threats. However, as Assistant Fire Chief Sharon Davis pointed out, the sounds of gunfire that night, comparable to the war zone of Fallujah, did little to dampen the spirits of these brave men and women. The commitment to their mission remains steadfast, driven by a collective relief that the incident left no casualties in its wake.

Accidents Safety United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

