New Year’s Eve Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Firefighter in Camp Jackson Firehouse

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed the new year, the Camp Jackson firehouse experienced a harrowing close call that could have ended in tragedy. A stray bullet, fired in the cacophony of New Year’s Eve celebrations, tore through the front bay doors of the firehouse, barely sparing firefighter Miles Hogan.

Close Brush with Danger

Two minutes shy of midnight, the bullet pierced the bustling firehouse, leaving behind a pile of shattered glass and a collective sigh of relief that no one was injured. Despite the immediacy of the threat, the bullet itself remains elusive within the confines of the firehouse. The incident stands as a stark reminder of the dangers that our first responders face, both on duty and within the presumed safety of their stations.

Firehouse: A Family Under Fire

This close shave resonates deeply within the Camp Jackson firehouse, a unique station where eight of its members are related by blood, and camaraderie runs strong. The firehouse is not just a workplace but a home, a sentiment encapsulated in the presence of two cats, who are warmly considered part of the firehouse family. This incident, reminiscent of the tragic shootings in Alabama that claimed the lives of two first responders last July, has sent shockwaves through this close-knit community.

Preparedness Met with Resilience

In response to the escalating dangers, the firehouse had recently ordered ballistic vests from Safelite. Now, the department is considering ramping up its protective gear inventory to better shield all firefighters from such unforeseen threats. However, as Assistant Fire Chief Sharon Davis pointed out, the sounds of gunfire that night, comparable to the war zone of Fallujah, did little to dampen the spirits of these brave men and women. The commitment to their mission remains steadfast, driven by a collective relief that the incident left no casualties in its wake.