New Year’s Eve Shootings: Bullet Pierces Family’s Home in Girard, One Injured in Howland Bowling Alley

In a startling incident that unfolded on New Year’s Eve, a family in Girard, Ohio had an unexpected visitor. As the clock struck midnight, a bullet came piercing through the ceiling of their mobile home on Trumbull Avenue. The man, his wife, and their children were watching TV when they were jolted by a loud bang. The bullet rolled down from a top shelf and came to rest near the man’s leg. The terrified man described the bullet as being warm when he picked it up to examine it.

Family’s Frightful Encounter

Having reported the incident to the Girard police, the man handed over the bullet to the responding officers. The bullet was identified as a 9mm round. Further examination by the officers confirmed the presence of a bullet hole in the home’s ceiling. The incident has left the family shaken, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Another Shooting Incident in Ohio

In a separate event in Howland, Ohio, the police are investigating a shooting at a local bowling alley that also took place on New Year’s Eve. The initial police report was sparse on details but confirmed at least five people involved in the incident, with one person injured. As part of their investigation, officers have collected a shell casing and two bullet fragments from the crime scene. The condition of the victim, however, remains unclear.

Public Safety Concerns

The two incidents have sparked concerns about public safety during festive occasions. While the investigations are ongoing, these events underscore the need for responsible firearm handling and the potential risks of celebratory gunfire. The Girard family’s brush with a bullet on New Year’s Eve serves as a timely reminder of the perils such an irresponsible act can bring to innocent bystanders.