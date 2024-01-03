en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Shootings: Bullet Pierces Family’s Home in Girard, One Injured in Howland Bowling Alley

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
New Year’s Eve Shootings: Bullet Pierces Family’s Home in Girard, One Injured in Howland Bowling Alley

In a startling incident that unfolded on New Year’s Eve, a family in Girard, Ohio had an unexpected visitor. As the clock struck midnight, a bullet came piercing through the ceiling of their mobile home on Trumbull Avenue. The man, his wife, and their children were watching TV when they were jolted by a loud bang. The bullet rolled down from a top shelf and came to rest near the man’s leg. The terrified man described the bullet as being warm when he picked it up to examine it.

Family’s Frightful Encounter

Having reported the incident to the Girard police, the man handed over the bullet to the responding officers. The bullet was identified as a 9mm round. Further examination by the officers confirmed the presence of a bullet hole in the home’s ceiling. The incident has left the family shaken, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Another Shooting Incident in Ohio

In a separate event in Howland, Ohio, the police are investigating a shooting at a local bowling alley that also took place on New Year’s Eve. The initial police report was sparse on details but confirmed at least five people involved in the incident, with one person injured. As part of their investigation, officers have collected a shell casing and two bullet fragments from the crime scene. The condition of the victim, however, remains unclear.

Public Safety Concerns

The two incidents have sparked concerns about public safety during festive occasions. While the investigations are ongoing, these events underscore the need for responsible firearm handling and the potential risks of celebratory gunfire. The Girard family’s brush with a bullet on New Year’s Eve serves as a timely reminder of the perils such an irresponsible act can bring to innocent bystanders.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Global Tragedies Unfold: Death Toll Rises to 103, With 141 Injured
In a shocking turn of events, the death toll has escalated to 103, with 141 individuals reported injured. The incident leading to this tragic outcome remains uncertain. The significant increase in casualties often signals a severe accident, a large-scale natural disaster, or an act of violence on a substantial scale. The response to this daunting
Global Tragedies Unfold: Death Toll Rises to 103, With 141 Injured
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
12 mins ago
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
New Year's Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant
13 mins ago
New Year's Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant
Alarming Surge in Fatal Road Accidents Across India: A Call for Stringent Action
8 mins ago
Alarming Surge in Fatal Road Accidents Across India: A Call for Stringent Action
Teenager Rescued from Floodwaters in Worcester Amid Storm Henk's Fury
10 mins ago
Teenager Rescued from Floodwaters in Worcester Amid Storm Henk's Fury
Fatal Crash Halts Westbound Traffic on Beachline Expressway
11 mins ago
Fatal Crash Halts Westbound Traffic on Beachline Expressway
Latest Headlines
World News
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
23 seconds
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
36 seconds
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
2 mins
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
2 mins
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
2 mins
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
2 mins
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
2 mins
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
3 mins
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
3 mins
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
56 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
58 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app