New Year’s Eve Shock: Cladding Collapse at Bevin Court Leads to Evacuation

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, an unforeseen event shook the residents of Bevin Court, a tower block in St Leonards, when a part of its cladding collapsed. The incident, reported at 8:19 am, led to the swift response of the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS). The tower block’s residents found themselves abruptly evacuated as the morning’s quiet was broken by the urgency of the situation.

An Immediate Response

Upon arrival, the fire crew, along with two officers, swiftly established a safety cordon around the affected area. Their prompt action was instrumental in ensuring the safety of the building’s residents, assisting them to evacuate the tower block. The fire crew’s disciplined and efficient operation underlined the magnitude of the incident and the potential danger that the cladding collapse presented.

Handover to the Local Housing Association

By 11:30 am, the ESFRS concluded their part of the operation. The immediate danger had been dealt with, and the situation was under control. However, out of an abundance of caution, they maintained the safety cordon around the affected area. Subsequently, the control of the situation was transferred to the local housing association. This handover marked the beginning of the next phase: the investigation into what caused this alarming incident and the steps required to ensure that the residents of Bevin Court can safely return to their homes.

Next Steps

While the immediate response to the incident was commendable, the questions that remain are no less critical. The local housing association, now in control of the situation, bears the responsibility of providing answers. The key issues to address are the cause of the cladding collapse at Bevin Court and the measures to be taken to prevent such an incident in the future. The safety and security of the residents hinge on the thoroughness of this investigation and the effectiveness of the measures implemented.