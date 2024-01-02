en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Shock: Cladding Collapse at Bevin Court Leads to Evacuation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
New Year’s Eve Shock: Cladding Collapse at Bevin Court Leads to Evacuation

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, an unforeseen event shook the residents of Bevin Court, a tower block in St Leonards, when a part of its cladding collapsed. The incident, reported at 8:19 am, led to the swift response of the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS). The tower block’s residents found themselves abruptly evacuated as the morning’s quiet was broken by the urgency of the situation.

An Immediate Response

Upon arrival, the fire crew, along with two officers, swiftly established a safety cordon around the affected area. Their prompt action was instrumental in ensuring the safety of the building’s residents, assisting them to evacuate the tower block. The fire crew’s disciplined and efficient operation underlined the magnitude of the incident and the potential danger that the cladding collapse presented.

Handover to the Local Housing Association

By 11:30 am, the ESFRS concluded their part of the operation. The immediate danger had been dealt with, and the situation was under control. However, out of an abundance of caution, they maintained the safety cordon around the affected area. Subsequently, the control of the situation was transferred to the local housing association. This handover marked the beginning of the next phase: the investigation into what caused this alarming incident and the steps required to ensure that the residents of Bevin Court can safely return to their homes.

Next Steps

While the immediate response to the incident was commendable, the questions that remain are no less critical. The local housing association, now in control of the situation, bears the responsibility of providing answers. The key issues to address are the cause of the cladding collapse at Bevin Court and the measures to be taken to prevent such an incident in the future. The safety and security of the residents hinge on the thoroughness of this investigation and the effectiveness of the measures implemented.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fog-induced Bus-Truck Collision in Odisha Claims Three Lives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Car Collision Leads to Road Closure on Wyresdale Road, Lancaster

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious 'Booms and Shakes' Alarm Roosevelt Island, Prompting Swift Emergency Response

By BNN Correspondents

Midtown Manhattan Collision: A Sobering Reminder of Urban Driving Risks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fire Engulfs Shops in Mumbai Slum: No Casualties Reported ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Fire Engulfs Shops in Mumbai Slum: No Casualties Reported ...
heart comment 0
Truckers Protest Against New ‘Hit-and-Run’ Law in West Bengal

By Dil Bar Irshad

Truckers Protest Against New 'Hit-and-Run' Law in West Bengal
Tragic Vehicular Accident in Aritao: Two Dead, 20 Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Vehicular Accident in Aritao: Two Dead, 20 Injured
Four Injured in Serious Road Collision on State Highway 83

By Mazhar Abbas

Four Injured in Serious Road Collision on State Highway 83
Japan Airlines Flight Engulfed in Flames after Collision: Unfolding Drama at Haneda Airport

By Ebenezer Mensah

Japan Airlines Flight Engulfed in Flames after Collision: Unfolding Drama at Haneda Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
23 seconds
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
27 seconds
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
37 seconds
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
37 seconds
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay
39 seconds
New Year's Day Earthquakes Rock Japan; Canadian CEOs Reach Record Pay
Storm Gerrit Transforms Worcester Racecourse into Waterlogged Landscape
39 seconds
Storm Gerrit Transforms Worcester Racecourse into Waterlogged Landscape
Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts
43 seconds
Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts
TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship
44 seconds
TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship
The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees
44 seconds
The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app