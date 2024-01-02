en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru: Traffic Police Crackdown on Drunk Driving Amidst Reports of Accidents

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru: Traffic Police Crackdown on Drunk Driving Amidst Reports of Accidents

As the world ushered in 2024 with grand celebrations, the city of Bengaluru witnessed an intensified crackdown by the traffic police on New Year’s Eve. In an effort to curb the surge of drunk driving incidents typically associated with holiday festivities, approximately 330 motorists were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol. This operation was part of a larger initiative, in which over 7,620 vehicles were meticulously inspected for compliance with traffic laws.

Drunk Driving Statistics on New Year’s Eve

The numbers, while stark, are not isolated to Bengaluru alone. To provide context, Mumbai saw 283 people booked for drunk driving, and Noida registered 138 such cases. Kolkata had 1,570 individuals, and Hyderabad topped the list with a staggering 3,001 people arrested for the same offense during New Year celebrations. These figures underline a widespread challenge that cities continue to grapple with – managing road safety during times of high-risk driving behavior, particularly during festive occasions.

Enforcement Measures and Accidents

The Bengaluru traffic police’s proactive measures came amidst a spate of road accidents. Between Sunday and Monday, the city reported 14 accidents. This included one fatal and ten non-fatal accidents on December 31, 2023, and three deadly accidents in the early hours of January 1, 2024. These incidents paint a sobering picture of the risks involved with impaired driving, reinforcing the need for stringent enforcement of traffic laws.

Use of Technology for Surveillance

As part of their efforts, law enforcement agencies are leveraging technology to maintain vigilance and detect violations. In Indore, for example, the police apprehended 185 drivers for drunk driving during the New Year celebrations, employing drones and breath analyzers in their operations. They also set up barriers near hotels, bars, and pubs, signaling a heightened commitment to enforcing traffic rules and ensuring public safety.

In conclusion, as cities worldwide continue to battle the issue of drunk driving, especially during celebrations, the role of law enforcement agencies becomes ever more crucial. Their commitment to maintaining public safety, as demonstrated by the Bengaluru traffic police and their counterparts across the country, is laudable. However, the journey towards safer roads also necessitates individual responsibility and adherence to traffic laws.

Accidents India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

