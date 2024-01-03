en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Hit-and-Run Turns Deadly in Croton-on-Hudson

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Turns Deadly in Croton-on-Hudson

In the early morning hours of a quiet New Year’s Eve, an unexpected tragedy unfolded in the town of Croton-on-Hudson. A male pedestrian, later identified as Franklin Saquicela Siqua, a 24-year-old resident of Peekskill, was discovered unresponsive on Route 9 North. The alarm was raised, and first responders swiftly arrived at the scene, rushing the victim to Westchester County Medical Center. Despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival, turning the festive eve into a day of mourning.

Unraveling The Mystery

As the dawn broke, the local police began their meticulous investigation. Fragments of a vehicle, scattered at the scene, provided the first clue. The pieces painted a grim picture – a hit-and-run accident. Employing these fragments, the police were able to identify the vehicle involved, and within a span of 16 hours, they had their suspect in custody.

The Accused

The suspect, a 20-year-old resident of Newark, New Jersey, known as Edisson E. Quichimbo-Guayara, was arrested and charged. The charge was a severe one – leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony. The police, however, chose to remain tight-lipped and refrained from officially releasing the driver’s name.

Media Unveils The Identity

Despite the police’s silence, the media found its way around the barricade of information. Media outlets News12 and NJ Advance Media reported Quichimbo-Guayara’s identity, bringing it into the public domain. In the light of this revelation, the victim’s family may be entitled to a wrongful death claim, seeking compensation for funeral expenses, loss of love and companionship, pain and suffering, and emotional trauma.

Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

