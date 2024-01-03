en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life

In a chilling start to the New Year, Providence, Rhode Island, was the backdrop to a hit-and-run that left one man critically injured. The victim, identified as Edwin English, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran currently experiencing homelessness, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Rochambeau Avenue. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, transforming an evening of celebration into a grim scene.

Police Pursue Perpetrator

Initially, the Providence Police did not label the incident as a hit-and-run. However, as the investigation progressed, new information led to a change in classification. Authorities are now on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Commander, believed to be involved in the accident. The vehicle is expected to have front-end damage.

Family Pleads for Answers

The victim’s brother, Michael English, has voiced his desperate need for answers as Edwin fights for his life. The English family’s agony is exacerbated by the unknown, with the perpetrator still at large.

A Street Plagued by Hit-and-Runs

This incident is not an isolated event. North Main Street has seen several hit-and-runs in the past year, some of which have led to tragic fatalities. The recurrance of such incidents has put a spotlight on pedestrian safety in the area. In response, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has pledged to focus on pedestrian safety improvements.

Accidents United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

