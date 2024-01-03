New Year’s Eve Highway Accident in New Hampton: Five Injured, Including Infant

In a harrowing incident that unfolded just before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, five individuals, including an infant, were injured in a severe vehicle accident on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in New Hampton, New Hampshire. The vehicle involved in the accident flipped over, resulting in the ejection of three of its five occupants. In the immediate aftermath, concerns mounted over a potentially ejected infant, who was not located straight away.

Victims Now in Stable Condition

Following the accident, all five victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment, with three of them facing life-threatening conditions. The New Hampshire State Police have since confirmed that all individuals, including the infant, have been stabilized. The two other individuals, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, are also reported to be in a stable condition.

Investigation Underway; Impairment Ruled Out

The cause of this distressing incident is still under investigation. However, the state police have ruled out impairment as a contributing factor to the accident, suggesting that the driver was not under the influence of any substance. The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Unit has been actively involved in the investigation of the crash scene.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

In an effort to piece together the circumstances leading up to the crash, the state police are appealing for any witnesses to step forward with information. Trooper Tyler Griffin has been designated as the point of contact for this case. The names of the victims have not been disclosed to the public as the investigation continues.