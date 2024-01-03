New Year’s Eve Collision Leads to Arrest in Stoke-on-Trent

On New Year’s Eve, a busy junction near Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent saw a collision involving two cars at Lime Kiln lights. The accident led to the deployment of emergency services, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, who arrived at the scene around 9 am. The junction was partially blocked, and fire crews were busy assessing the area for potential spillages.

Arrest and Investigation

A 34-year-old Stoke-on-Trent man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue. The other driver involved in the incident received medical attention at the scene and was subsequently discharged. In total, four men were checked over by paramedics following the incident.

Health Check and Self-Care Advice

The West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that the two drivers were uninjured. They were given self-care advice before being released on-site. Staffordshire Police are actively seeking witnesses and information regarding the crash. They encourage anyone who can assist to contact them by calling 101 with incident number 170 of December 31. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously.

Implications of the Incident

The incident underscores the crucial importance of road safety, particularly during holiday periods when increased celebrations can lead to higher instances of impaired driving. Driving under the influence not only endangers the driver but also poses a significant risk to other road users. While it is fortunate that no severe injuries resulted from this collision, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of drug-impaired driving.