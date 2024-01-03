en English
Accidents

New Year’s Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight

In the dim, early hours following the grandeur of New Year’s Eve, a chaotic scene unfolded on Midtown’s bustling streets. A Mercedes car, driven by 44-year-old Mohamed Alaouie of Fort Lee, New Jersey, unexpectedly veered off the street, creating a trail of havoc in its wake. The shocking incident was captured on video, becoming a chilling testament to the unpredictable dangers lurking in urban environments.

Disorder Unleashed

The terrifying ordeal began with Alaouie assaulting his girlfriend within the confines of the luxury vehicle. As police officers approached the scene, Alaouie attempted to escape, propelling the vehicle onto the sidewalk. In his erratic bid for freedom, he slammed into a halal food cart, narrowly missing several police officers before rejoining the chaotic street traffic.

Caught in the Crossfire

The reckless act injured eight innocent bystanders. Among the victims was Carrie Bernans, a renowned actress known for her roles in blockbuster movies. Bernans suffered multiple fractures and dental injuries after being struck near an outdoor restaurant seating area. Two police officers were also among those injured, becoming unintended casualties in their line of duty.

From Rampage to Arrest

Following the rampage, Alaouie was apprehended and found in possession of a significant amount of crack cocaine. His past was marked with drug-related and theft charges, painting a stark picture of a man caught in a vortex of crime and substance abuse. Alaouie now faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer, assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession, and driving under the influence.

In the midst of the chaos, a glimmer of resilience shone through. Remarkably, a woman who was trapped under the demolished halal cart survived the ordeal with only minor injuries, serving as a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity in the face of adversity.

