en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Retired Army Man Dies in Penampang Road Crash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Retired Army Man Dies in Penampang Road Crash

On the very first day of the new year, a routine drive turned tragic for a retired army man in Penampang when he lost control of his Toyota Avanza and crashed into a road shoulder near a petrol station in Putatan. The clock had barely struck 7:53 pm on Monday when the horrific scene unfolded on the road towards the city center. The victim, a 56-year-old former soldier, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A Narrow Escape for the Co-passenger

A passenger accompanying the victim in the front seat, who has not been identified, miraculously escaped the crash unscathed. The survivor’s presence underscores the unpredictable nature of road accidents and the fine line between life and death.

Investigation Underway

Penampang District Police Chief, Supt Sammy Newton, confirmed that the investigation into the accident has been initiated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. As part of the process, the victim’s body was transported to the Forensic Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The authorities have called upon witnesses to step forward and assist in piecing together the events leading up to the crash.

A Plea to the Public

In the wake of the accident, Police Chief Newton also urged the public to exercise restraint and respect for the victim’s family by refraining from circulating images of the incident. This plea serves as a reminder of the need for mindful use of social media, particularly during sensitive situations.

0
Accidents Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Bar

By Muhammad Jawad

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life ...
@Accidents · 40 seconds
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life ...
heart comment 0
Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide

By BNN Correspondents

Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide
Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Distressing Road Incident in Dallas

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Distressing Road Incident in Dallas
At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam’s Dergaon

By Nitish Verma

At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam's Dergaon
Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
14 seconds
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
22 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
23 seconds
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
34 seconds
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand: Close Associates of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Under Scrutiny
37 seconds
Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand: Close Associates of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Under Scrutiny
Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women: An Anticipated Showdown in MCA Women's T20 2024
38 seconds
Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women: An Anticipated Showdown in MCA Women's T20 2024
Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career
38 seconds
Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
39 seconds
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
Odell Beckham Jr. Declares 2023 Baltimore Ravens as His Best Team Yet
40 seconds
Odell Beckham Jr. Declares 2023 Baltimore Ravens as His Best Team Yet
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
51 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app