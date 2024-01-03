New Year’s Day Tragedy: Retired Army Man Dies in Penampang Road Crash

On the very first day of the new year, a routine drive turned tragic for a retired army man in Penampang when he lost control of his Toyota Avanza and crashed into a road shoulder near a petrol station in Putatan. The clock had barely struck 7:53 pm on Monday when the horrific scene unfolded on the road towards the city center. The victim, a 56-year-old former soldier, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A Narrow Escape for the Co-passenger

A passenger accompanying the victim in the front seat, who has not been identified, miraculously escaped the crash unscathed. The survivor’s presence underscores the unpredictable nature of road accidents and the fine line between life and death.

Investigation Underway

Penampang District Police Chief, Supt Sammy Newton, confirmed that the investigation into the accident has been initiated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. As part of the process, the victim’s body was transported to the Forensic Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The authorities have called upon witnesses to step forward and assist in piecing together the events leading up to the crash.

A Plea to the Public

In the wake of the accident, Police Chief Newton also urged the public to exercise restraint and respect for the victim’s family by refraining from circulating images of the incident. This plea serves as a reminder of the need for mindful use of social media, particularly during sensitive situations.