New Year’s Day Tragedy: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palm Beach County

A deadly accident marked the beginning of 2024 in Palm Beach County, Florida, when an unidentified pedestrian met a tragic end. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day at 7:39 p.m. at 8000 N. Military Trail, near Palm Beach Gardens. A pedestrian, whose identity remains undisclosed, was struck and killed by a 2017 Honda Accord.

Tragedy on New Year’s Day

The 53-year-old female driver of the Honda Accord, Laura Li Cheung, was heading southbound on Military Trail. Without warning, the pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes and walked directly into the vehicle’s path. The impact was severe, with the car striking the pedestrian on his right side, causing him to collide with the passenger-side hood and then the windshield before coming to rest on the roadway.

First Traffic Death of 2024

Despite the swift response from Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident marks the first traffic death in the county for the new year. On the other hand, the driver of the Honda Accord, Laura Li Cheung, was reported to be uninjured.

A Solemn Reminder

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety and awareness while on the road. As traffic resumes in the new year, everyone must remain vigilant to prevent such unfortunate incidents.