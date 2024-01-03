en English
Accidents

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision on Villa Verde Trail Injures 25

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
A tragic start to the New Year unfolded on Villa Verde Trail in Barangay Santa Maria East, San Nicolas, Pangasinan, when a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision rocked the peaceful morning. The accident, which involved four vehicles, resulted in 25 individuals sustaining injuries. A grim reminder of the unpredictability of life, this incident has left a profound impact on the local community.

Sequence of Events

The vehicles involved in the accident included a Starex van ferrying 10 people, a Toyota Hi-Ace Van with 12 passengers, a Toyota Innova carrying three passengers, and a motorcycle with two riders. The chaos erupted when the Starex van, under the control of Pastor Arnel Marzo Camba, was rear-ended by the Toyota Hi-Ace Van driven by Jerwell Saludares Antonio. The impact forced the Starex van into the opposite lane where it collided with the Toyota Innova, driven by Edward Sebastian Orje. In a final unfortunate twist, the motorcycle piloted by Marcelino Romero Damian crashed into the already damaged Innova.

Aftermath of the Collision

In the aftermath of this harrowing accident, 21 passengers along with the four drivers suffered minor injuries, while five individuals miraculously escaped unscathed. The injured were promptly transported to the Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital for treatment. In the meantime, the mangled vehicles were moved to the San Nicolas Police Station, the cost of their repair yet to be determined.

Warning Issued to Motorists

Following the incident, local police issued a warning to motorists, urging them to exercise increased caution while traveling on the Villa Verde Road. This accident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks of road travel and underscores the importance of vigilant and responsible driving.

Accidents Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

