Accidents

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Five Dead in Queens’ Cross Island Parkway Collision

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
On the dawn of the New Year, a devastating traffic mishap unfolded on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens, snuffing out five lives in its wake. The tragedy, involving two vehicles, a Mazda sedan and a Honda, unfolded at approximately 6 a.m.

High-Speed Collision Claims Five Lives

The Mazda, heading northbound, was reportedly traveling at a high speed when it smashed into a curb and overturned near Exit 36S. Following this catastrophic overturn, the Honda, also heading in the same direction, rammed into the capsized Mazda. The sheer force of the impact resulted in four adults inside the Mazda being flung from the car, who were later pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth occupant from the Mazda was subsequently found and also declared dead.

Honda Driver Survives, Investigation Underway

The driver of the Honda was dispatched to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. As of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made in connection to the accident. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad has taken the reins of the investigation, looking into the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash.

A Grim Start to the New Year

This calamitous accident marks a somber start to the New Year, leaving behind a trail of tragedy and unanswered questions. As the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad delves into the details of the incident, it is hoped that the investigation will shed light on the events leading up to the crash and help prevent such incidents in the future.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

