en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life in Livingston Parish

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life in Livingston Parish

On the evening of New Year’s Day, a chilling multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of 44-year-old April Schaff from Baton Rouge and left several others injured on I-12 near LA-441 in Livingston Parish. The incident, which transpired around 5 p.m., was triggered by 24-year-old Ashley Arnone when she crashed into two cars that were already stationary due to a preceding incident.

Chaos Unfolds on I-12

The crash’s impact caused one of the stationary vehicles to be forced off the road. Amidst the ensuing chaos, another vehicle, in an attempt to navigate through the wreckage, ended up colliding with two cars involved in the initial incident. This catastrophic chain of events led to the tragic loss of April Schaff’s life and left four children with injuries, two of them severe enough to warrant hospitalization.

The Consequences of Negligence

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Ashley Arnone was apprehended by the authorities. She is currently facing charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation, and four counts of negligent injuring. This incident, while heartrending, underscores the consequences of negligent driving and the irreversible damage it can inflict.

A Community in Mourning

News of the accident has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly in the wake of another tragic loss. A promising Senior cheerleader at Walker High School, Blakeleigh Weems, tragically lost her life in a separate traffic collision near Denham Springs. The Denham Springs Police is investigating the crash, and impairment is believed to be a factor. As the community mourns the loss of two of its members, calls for support and prayers for the grieving families echo across Livingston Parish.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Platte Police's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Ends in Multiple Arrests

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year's Day Tragedy: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palm Beach County

By Muhammad Jawad

Nationwide DUI Charges Highlight Persistent Issue of Impaired Driving

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Three Family Members Killed in Los Angeles Car Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Dramatic Rescue Operation Follows Severe Car Crash in Palmerston North ...
heart comment 0
Ontario’s Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look
Tragic Airport Incident Sparks Discussions on Security, Mental Health, and Airline Operations

By Safak Costu

Tragic Airport Incident Sparks Discussions on Security, Mental Health, and Airline Operations
Perilous New Year’s Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

By Rizwan Shah

Perilous New Year's Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media
Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year’s Traffic Fatalities

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
11 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
14 seconds
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
20 seconds
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
25 seconds
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
41 seconds
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
46 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
47 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
48 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
55 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
11 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app