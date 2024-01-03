New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life in Livingston Parish

On the evening of New Year’s Day, a chilling multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of 44-year-old April Schaff from Baton Rouge and left several others injured on I-12 near LA-441 in Livingston Parish. The incident, which transpired around 5 p.m., was triggered by 24-year-old Ashley Arnone when she crashed into two cars that were already stationary due to a preceding incident.

Chaos Unfolds on I-12

The crash’s impact caused one of the stationary vehicles to be forced off the road. Amidst the ensuing chaos, another vehicle, in an attempt to navigate through the wreckage, ended up colliding with two cars involved in the initial incident. This catastrophic chain of events led to the tragic loss of April Schaff’s life and left four children with injuries, two of them severe enough to warrant hospitalization.

The Consequences of Negligence

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Ashley Arnone was apprehended by the authorities. She is currently facing charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation, and four counts of negligent injuring. This incident, while heartrending, underscores the consequences of negligent driving and the irreversible damage it can inflict.

A Community in Mourning

News of the accident has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly in the wake of another tragic loss. A promising Senior cheerleader at Walker High School, Blakeleigh Weems, tragically lost her life in a separate traffic collision near Denham Springs. The Denham Springs Police is investigating the crash, and impairment is believed to be a factor. As the community mourns the loss of two of its members, calls for support and prayers for the grieving families echo across Livingston Parish.