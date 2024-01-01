New Year’s Day Tragedies Overshadow Celebrations in Kenya

As the clock ticked over into the year 2024 amid festive celebrations, Kenyans were greeted with a series of unfortunate events that marred the jubilant atmosphere. In Busia, a celebration that was to herald the start of a promising new year, instead ended in tragedy with the deaths of four individuals. The particulars of their demise remain shrouded in mystery, with details about the nature of the celebration, as well as the cause of the deaths, kept undisclosed.

Motorist Lynched in Butula After Fatal Accident

In another disheartening incident in Butula, a motorist became the cause of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians. The aftermath of the accident saw emotions running high, resulting in the motorist being lynched by an incensed mob. Despite the grim events, the spirit of many Kenyans remained undeterred as they continued their New Year celebrations in churches and clubs across the country.

The Plight of Benjamin Mwangi Ndive

Meanwhile, in Ruiru, Kiambu County, 40-year-old Benjamin Mwangi Ndive found himself in a precarious situation. Ndive, who was severely injured at his workplace when a stone fell on his head, has been left in a state of limbo. Despite his employer’s initial commitment to covering his medical expenses, a hefty sum of Ksh.760,000 remains unpaid. With the company’s management turning a deaf ear to the family’s pleas, and every attempt to seek help proving fruitless, Ndive continues to be confined to his hospital bed as his medical bill relentlessly mounts.

Fatal End for Ugandan Olympic Runner

In a shocking turn of events, Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat was found fatally stabbed in a car on New Year’s Eve. Two men are currently in police custody, suspected to be involved in the killing. A knife, believed to have been used in the gruesome act, was found on one of the suspects. The motive for the killing seems to have been robbery, with money and a cell phone missing from Kiplagat’s possessions. This marks the fourth fatal incident involving athletes in the region in recent years, joining the sorrowful list that includes Agnes Tirop and Kenyan-born Bahrain runner Damaris Muthee.

These incidents, while casting a dark shadow over the arrival of 2024, serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead, even as the nation continues to celebrate and hope for brighter days.