en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
New Year’s Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries

In the first hours of 2024, New Year’s Day in New York City was marred by an unfortunate incident of vehicular chaos that resulted in multiple injuries. The dramatic event, which unfolded near Madison Square Garden, mere blocks away from the large New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, involved a 44-year-old man in a vehicle fleeing police.

Dispute Escalates to Police Chase

Responding to reports of a possible dispute at West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue around 1:34 a.m., NYPD officers arrived on the scene. The report escalated into a police chase when the male driver, involved in the dispute, attempted to escape, driving his vehicle onto the sidewalk of 34th Street at high speed.

Desperate Escape Causes Injury and Damage

The escape attempt took a dangerous turn when the driver collided with multiple vehicles and even drove onto the sidewalk. A 39-year-old woman was tragically trapped under a food truck that the driver hit in his bid to escape. She was later transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The driver’s reckless driving resulted in six additional pedestrians being injured and taken to Bellevue Hospital, all in stable condition.

Driver Apprehended and Investigation Underway

The driver was eventually stopped at 34th Street and 9th Avenue. He was critically injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. An NYPD officer also sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to NYU Langone Medical Center. As of now, the NYPD has not disclosed the identity of the driver. The incident is under active investigation while charges against the driver are pending.

0
Accidents United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown

By BNN Correspondents

Retired NYPD Captain Shoots Man in Road Rage Incident in Brooklyn

By Quadri Adejumo

Tragic Train Collision at Bindarrah Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in India; Chennai Police Prevent New Year's Eve Fatalities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Death of Toddler in Uncovered Borewell Reveals Safety Issues ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Tragic Death of Toddler in Uncovered Borewell Reveals Safety Issues ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries
MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week

By BNN Correspondents

MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River
Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
9 seconds
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
13 seconds
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
25 seconds
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
1 min
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
2 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
4 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
4 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
5 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
6 mins
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
44 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
56 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app