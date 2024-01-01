New Year’s Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries

In the first hours of 2024, New Year’s Day in New York City was marred by an unfortunate incident of vehicular chaos that resulted in multiple injuries. The dramatic event, which unfolded near Madison Square Garden, mere blocks away from the large New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, involved a 44-year-old man in a vehicle fleeing police.

Dispute Escalates to Police Chase

Responding to reports of a possible dispute at West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue around 1:34 a.m., NYPD officers arrived on the scene. The report escalated into a police chase when the male driver, involved in the dispute, attempted to escape, driving his vehicle onto the sidewalk of 34th Street at high speed.

Desperate Escape Causes Injury and Damage

The escape attempt took a dangerous turn when the driver collided with multiple vehicles and even drove onto the sidewalk. A 39-year-old woman was tragically trapped under a food truck that the driver hit in his bid to escape. She was later transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The driver’s reckless driving resulted in six additional pedestrians being injured and taken to Bellevue Hospital, all in stable condition.

Driver Apprehended and Investigation Underway

The driver was eventually stopped at 34th Street and 9th Avenue. He was critically injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. An NYPD officer also sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to NYU Langone Medical Center. As of now, the NYPD has not disclosed the identity of the driver. The incident is under active investigation while charges against the driver are pending.