New Year’s Day Police Chase Ends in Devastating Crash at Manhattan Restaurant

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a chase of a driver by the police ended in a catastrophic crash at Chirp, a popular Peruvian restaurant in Manhattan. The incident, which was caught on CCTV at 1:37 am, unfolded at the intersection of 34th Street and Ninth Avenue. The driver, reportedly involved in an assault of a passenger within his vehicle, deviated onto the sidewalk during the ensuing pursuit. He collided with a food truck before crashing into the restaurant. The impact injured nine people, including actress Carrie Bernans, and caused significant structural damage to the establishment.

Celebrity Among the Injured

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans was critically injured in the incident. She suffered multiple fractures and lost several teeth, necessitating emergency surgery. Bernans’ young son, however, was not with her at the time and was reported safe with family. She is currently recuperating in the hospital.

A Wild Chase Through Manhattan Streets

The driver, a man from New Jersey, led the police on a dangerous chase through several blocks in midtown Manhattan. The rampage began with a fight with his girlfriend inside a BMW sedan near 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street. The man then drove in the wrong direction down 7th Avenue, hitting four women and multiple police officers. The chase culminated in the crash at the Chirp restaurant on West 34th Street. The police have since taken the driver into custody, pending charges.

Restaurant Owner Recalls Past New Year’s Incident

Boris Torres, the owner of Chirp, noted that most of the destruction was to the outdoor dining area, which was an addition during the pandemic. Despite the chaos, Torres surprisingly associated the incident with typical New Year’s festivities in the city. He even reminisced about a previous robbery at his establishment on another New Year’s. The CCTV footage of the incident was provided by Torres, and it has since been circulated by Storyful.