en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Police Chase Ends in Devastating Crash at Manhattan Restaurant

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
New Year’s Day Police Chase Ends in Devastating Crash at Manhattan Restaurant

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a chase of a driver by the police ended in a catastrophic crash at Chirp, a popular Peruvian restaurant in Manhattan. The incident, which was caught on CCTV at 1:37 am, unfolded at the intersection of 34th Street and Ninth Avenue. The driver, reportedly involved in an assault of a passenger within his vehicle, deviated onto the sidewalk during the ensuing pursuit. He collided with a food truck before crashing into the restaurant. The impact injured nine people, including actress Carrie Bernans, and caused significant structural damage to the establishment.

Celebrity Among the Injured

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans was critically injured in the incident. She suffered multiple fractures and lost several teeth, necessitating emergency surgery. Bernans’ young son, however, was not with her at the time and was reported safe with family. She is currently recuperating in the hospital.

A Wild Chase Through Manhattan Streets

The driver, a man from New Jersey, led the police on a dangerous chase through several blocks in midtown Manhattan. The rampage began with a fight with his girlfriend inside a BMW sedan near 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street. The man then drove in the wrong direction down 7th Avenue, hitting four women and multiple police officers. The chase culminated in the crash at the Chirp restaurant on West 34th Street. The police have since taken the driver into custody, pending charges.

Restaurant Owner Recalls Past New Year’s Incident

Boris Torres, the owner of Chirp, noted that most of the destruction was to the outdoor dining area, which was an addition during the pandemic. Despite the chaos, Torres surprisingly associated the incident with typical New Year’s festivities in the city. He even reminisced about a previous robbery at his establishment on another New Year’s. The CCTV footage of the incident was provided by Torres, and it has since been circulated by Storyful.

0
Accidents United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Simpson Gas Pressure Washers Recalled due to Burn Hazard

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hyderabad Shaken by Explosion and Fire: A Night of Unanticipated Crises

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal Fire in Monroe County, Followed by Second Blaze Causing Significant Damage

By Quadri Adejumo

New Year's Weekend Sees Decrease in Fatal Traffic Crashes in Ohio

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Hamilton Woman Sherry Dishmon Tragically Killed in Drive-through Accid ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Hamilton Woman Sherry Dishmon Tragically Killed in Drive-through Accid ...
heart comment 0
A Daughter’s Lawsuit: Arda Mosa Sues Father for Damages Over £200,000

By Safak Costu

A Daughter's Lawsuit: Arda Mosa Sues Father for Damages Over £200,000
Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled
Cincinnati Woman Stranded at Haneda Airport Following Fatal Collision

By BNN Correspondents

Cincinnati Woman Stranded at Haneda Airport Following Fatal Collision
Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces

By Salman Khan

Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
38 seconds
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
53 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
1 min
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
1 min
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
1 min
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
2 mins
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
2 mins
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
2 mins
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app