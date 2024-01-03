en English
Accidents

New Year’s Day Fire in Colerain Township Sends Three to Hospital

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
New Year's Day Fire in Colerain Township Sends Three to Hospital

The dawn of the New Year was marked by a critical fire incident in Colerain Township, Ohio, that left three people, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, in critical condition. The swift response of the Colerain Township fire crews and their North College Hill counterparts, who arrived on the scene within four minutes of receiving the distress call, played a significant role in the rescue operation.

Rescue Amidst the Flames

The fire, which broke out in an apartment complex on West Galbraith Road, led to the hospitalization of a 24-year-old pregnant woman, a 51-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old child. The victims were located through the dense smoke with the aid of thermal imaging cameras and were rescued by 3:25 a.m., within ten minutes of the emergency call. The pregnant woman was subsequently moved to a labor and delivery room, indicative of the severity of her condition.

A Community Rallies

The fire incident, which displaced 22 residents of the apartment complex, triggered a wave of support from the community and beyond. The American Red Cross stepped in to provide assistance to those affected, ensuring that the sudden, devastating event did not leave them without resources. Among the residents, Justin Smith, a resident of the complex, rose to the occasion by alerting his neighbors and attempting to enter the burning building, embodying the spirit of community resilience and courage.

Investigation Underway

As the community recovers from the shock, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The incident underscores the importance of fire safety measures, including the use of smoke detectors and the practice of closing bedroom doors at night for added protection. While the fire’s origin is still a mystery, its consequences have undeniably left a profound impact on the Colerain Township community.

Accidents United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

