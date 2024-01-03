en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Celebratory Gunfire Injures Man in Bastrop County, Texas

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
New Year’s Day Celebratory Gunfire Injures Man in Bastrop County, Texas

As the clock struck midnight, marking the dawn of a new year in Bastrop County, Texas, what was supposed to be a time of joyous celebration took a dangerous turn. A man found himself on the receiving end of an errant bullet, an unfortunate victim of celebratory gunfire. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident occurred at the inception of New Year’s Day, at precisely 12:14 a.m.

47 Calls, One Injury

The BCSO reported an overwhelming number of 47 calls related to celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, a common occurrence during the end-of-year festivities. However, this year, the merriment was marred by a bullet that fell from the sky, striking a man at his home near Riddle Road. The bullet lodged itself in the man’s neck area, a chilling reminder of the unpredictability of such actions.

From Celebration to Hospitalization

The 911 call reporting the injury set deputies on a trail that ended with a grim discovery. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was rushed to the hospital, his condition a stark contrast to the celebratory atmosphere that surrounded the incident. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening, and he was discharged after receiving necessary medical treatment.

A Warning Against Indiscriminate Gunfire

The BCSO seized the opportunity to emphasize the dangers of indiscriminate gunfire, a lesson underscored by the New Year’s Day incident. Bullets fired into the air, they reminded the public, must eventually fall back down, and their landing spots are as unpredictable as they are potentially dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office warned that such reckless actions could lead to criminal charges, but more importantly, they could result in unintended and tragic consequences.

0
Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Mother Shot on New Year's Eve: A Tragic End to Curiosity
In a chilling incident on New Year’s Eve, a young mother’s curiosity tragically cut short her life. Leandra Plaatjies, a 22-year-old from Wesbank, was shot in the neck after venturing out to investigate gunshots near her home. The bullet, as it turned out, was a stray one from a local skirmish that had escalated to
Mother Shot on New Year's Eve: A Tragic End to Curiosity
Sydney Motorist to Contest Hefty Speeding Fine, Criticizes Extended Speed Zone Enforcement
5 mins ago
Sydney Motorist to Contest Hefty Speeding Fine, Criticizes Extended Speed Zone Enforcement
Long-time Rescue Service Advocate Rescued by Same After Crash
9 mins ago
Long-time Rescue Service Advocate Rescued by Same After Crash
Fatal Christmas Eve Car Crash in Bloomfield Township: Alcohol Suspected
3 mins ago
Fatal Christmas Eve Car Crash in Bloomfield Township: Alcohol Suspected
Tragedy Strikes in Mohave Valley: House Fire Claims Three Lives
3 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes in Mohave Valley: House Fire Claims Three Lives
Uber Driver Sentenced After Tesla Show-Off Leads to Serious Accident
4 mins ago
Uber Driver Sentenced After Tesla Show-Off Leads to Serious Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
15 seconds
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
28 seconds
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
Turkey Tail Mushrooms: The Rising Star of Microhealth Rituals
1 min
Turkey Tail Mushrooms: The Rising Star of Microhealth Rituals
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
1 min
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
1 min
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
3 mins
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
3 mins
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
3 mins
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
3 mins
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
39 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
40 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
60 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app