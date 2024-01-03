en English
Accidents

New Year’s Day Blaze Engulfs Abandoned Structure in Guam

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
New Year’s Day Blaze Engulfs Abandoned Structure in Guam

As the world celebrated the dawn of a new year, the residents of Chalan Pago, Guam, witnessed a dramatic scene unfold. An abandoned, semi-concrete structure, tucked behind MJ Mart off Route 4, was caught in a ruthless blaze. The incident, reported at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, saw the structure fully engulfed in flames, generating an alarming amount of smoke that billowed into the clear sky.

Immediate Response

The Guam Fire Department, alert and ready, responded swiftly to the incident. Acting spokesperson Kevin Reilly led the team in battling the blaze that threatened to mar the festive spirit. The firefighters’ expertise and determination saw the fire extinguished in less than an hour, an impressive feat considering the intensity of the flames.

Social Media Eyewitness

The fire’s grand spectacle was not lost to the digital age. A video capturing the enormous smoke plume circulated on social media, offering a stark contrast to the usual New Year’s Day celebrations. The footage served as a stark reminder of the danger that can lurk in the most unexpected of places.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the fire’s ferocity, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The Guam Fire Department successfully ensured the safety of nearby residents, demonstrating the effectiveness of their training and readiness to respond to emergencies. This incident served as a testament to their unwavering commitment to protecting the community they serve.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

