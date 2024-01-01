en English
Accidents

New Year’s Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST


In a series of unfortunate incidents during the New Year’s celebrations, paramedics across different states found themselves dealing with fireworks-related injuries, some severe. Among them, a 10-year-old boy with extensive hand injuries and minor burns to his upper body, a 67-year-old man with a deep laceration to his forearm, and a 14-year-old girl with multiple injuries were the notable ones. All three victims, treated on the spot by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were later transported to the hospital for further care.

Fireworks – A Dangerous Celebration

Fireworks, while a popular form of celebration, proved to be a source of grievous harm. The victims spanned across different age groups, with injuries ranging from burns to eye injuries and extensive lacerations. A total of seven people on Oahu, including three children, suffered serious injuries due to fireworks explosions. The accidents underline the potential hazards of fireworks, often underestimated by the general public.

Other Emergency Responses

Apart from the fireworks-related incidents, paramedics had their hands full addressing other emergencies as well. In Charles County, firefighters responded to a home fire in Waldorf, where one firefighter sustained minor burns. The firefighter was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation. In another incident, a 4-alarm fire at the Golden Green Hotel in Charlotte led to six people sustaining minor injuries. The fire, suspected to have been caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, was brought under control within 80 minutes, with two victims rescued from the scene.

Emergency Services – At the Frontline

The events of the New Year’s celebrations once again brought the crucial role of emergency services into the spotlight. Whether it was the Honolulu EMS tending to victims of fireworks accidents or the firefighters in Charles County and Charlotte, these professionals were at the frontline, providing immediate assistance and minimizing the potential for greater harm.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

