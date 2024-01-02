New Jersey State Worker Louisa Carman Dies in New Year’s Day Car Crash

In a tragic turn of events, former state worker and Princeton, New Jersey resident Louisa Bradlow Carman, aged 25, was pronounced dead at a car crash site on New Year’s Day. The accident took place at the junction of Route 1 and College Road in Plainsboro, Middlesex County. The devastating announcement was made by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone at 1:56 a.m.

A Bright Life Cut Short

Carman was known for her work as a policy analyst in the New Jersey Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency. Her professional journey included an internship in Governor Phil Murphy’s office and a graduation from the prestigious Swarthmore College. Her colleagues and friends remember her as a tenacious and dedicated worker, committed to making health care affordable and accessible for the residents of New Jersey.

A Loss Mourned by Many

Governor Phil Murphy was among the many who expressed their deepest condolences for the untimely demise of this ‘kind and caring colleague.’ He remembered Carman for her grace and integrity, along with her relentless commitment to creating a positive impact. The Governor, along with his team, mourned the loss and extended their prayers to Carman’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Investigation Underway

The crash involving multiple vehicles is still under active investigation by the Plainsboro Police Department and The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The community is rallying in solidarity, offering support to Carman’s family during this painful period, as they remember and mourn a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.

