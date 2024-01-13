en English
Accidents

New Hampshire State Police Mourns the Loss of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in Line of Duty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
New Hampshire State Police Mourns the Loss of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in Line of Duty

In an incident that has left the law enforcement community in profound grief, 44-year-old Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill, a father of two and a veteran of law enforcement in New Hampshire, was tragically killed in the line of duty. Sherrill’s death marks a significant loss for the New Hampshire State Police, being the first since the tragic deaths of Trooper Leslie Lord and Trooper Scott Phillips in 1997.

A life dedicated to service

Sherrill, celebrated as a hero by colleagues and family, dedicated his life to public service. He wore many hats with grace and grit; he was a father, husband, son, brother, friend, coach, and mentor. His loss is keenly felt by all who knew him and the community he served.

A tragic end to a noble journey

Sherrill’s tragic demise came about due to a highway crash, for which a Connecticut truck driver Jay Medeiros has pleaded guilty to charges of negligent homicide and reckless conduct. As a result of his plea, Medeiros will spend at least 12 months behind bars. However, as the presiding judge acknowledged, no sentence could compensate for the profound loss suffered by Sherrill’s family and fellow state troopers.

Remembering a fallen hero

New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall released a statement expressing deep sorrow and admiration for Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill’s commitment and service. He emphasized the inherent dangers that come with the job of a State Trooper, describing Sherrill’s passing as an avoidable and horrific tragedy. The statement serves as a poignant reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face daily in their line of duty.

The loss of Sherrill, the 10th State Police trooper to fall while serving, underscores the high stakes of law enforcement work and the sacrifices that officers like Sherrill make in their commitment to keeping the community safe. His life and service remain an enduring testament to the spirit of public service that he embodied.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

