New Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Law Targets Hit and Run Cases: A Step Towards Safer Roads in India

In the wake of a harrowing accident on the national highway No 7 near Ghotitok village, approximately 60 km from Nagpur city, the Indian government takes a decisive step towards enhancing road safety. The tragic collision, involving two trucks and resulting in the untimely demise of both drivers, Rupesh Dhurve, aged 22, and Raju Kuthe, aged 40, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking on India's roads. It is against this backdrop that the new penal law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, emerges as a beacon of hope, aiming to drastically reduce the number of hit and run cases across the country.

Stricter Penalties to Deter Negligence

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita introduces stringent penalties for those who flee the scene of a fatal crash, marking a significant shift in how road accidents are addressed legally in India. Under the new law, individuals involved in hit and run accidents can now face up to 10 years in jail and substantial fines. This new provision is a clear message from the government: the safety of its citizens is paramount, and negligence on the roads will not be tolerated. The law also bifurcates the offense of 'causing death by negligence' into two distinct categories, further refining the legal framework to ensure justice is served accurately and effectively.

Ensuring Accountability and Prompt Reporting

A critical aspect of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita is its emphasis on the importance of clarity in informing authorities after an accident. This requirement aims to ensure that all incidents are reported in a timely manner, facilitating swift action and investigation. The recent tragedy in Nagpur district underscores the necessity of such measures. Following the accident, local police launched an investigation and registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. This prompt response highlights the law enforcement's commitment to upholding the new standards set by the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.