Neville Island Motel Engulfed in Flames: Candles to Blame

A devastating fire engulfed a unit at Neville Island Motel on Monday morning, rendering severe damage and resulting in hospitalization due to smoke inhalation. The fire, which investigators believe was kindled by a candle left unattended, charred a unit to such an extent that the inside chair and microwave displayed significant blackening.

Advertisment

Fire Officials Respond to Distress Call

Shortly before 10 a.m., fire officials were alerted to the incident when reports of smoke emitting from one of the units at the motel reached them. The fire had flared up while a woman was showering, with candles in her vicinity believed to have sparked the flames. Neville Island Fire Department Chief Michael Thomas emphasized the hazards of leaving candles or space heaters unattended, a neglect which seemingly led to this incident.

Dire Consequences

Advertisment

The fire's aftermath was calamitous, leading to the complete loss of all four units within the motel. The woman from the affected unit was rushed to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, though details of her current condition remain undisclosed. The incident has raised concerns about fire safety and the need for increased vigilance in public accommodations.

Investigations Underway

As investigators probe into the incident to gather more details, the motel's future looks uncertain. The incident underscores the potential dangers lurking in everyday objects when left unattended and raises questions about the safety measures in place at public establishments.