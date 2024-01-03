Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril

In a tragic incident that transpired on Wednesday, Binod Aidi, a 25-year-old police constable stationed at the Bagmati Province battalion in Hetauda, Nepal, lost his life in a road accident. The mishap occurred during his morning run on the Thanabharyang section of the East-West Highway when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Battling Injuries and Loss

Aidi was immediately rushed to Hetauda Hospital for emergency care; however, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcycle rider, Laxman Lama, who also sustained head and hand injuries, was transferred to Chitwan Medical College for further treatment. The accident didn’t spare other on-duty constables either. Nawaraj Sarki and Vijay Khatri, two other police constables, were also injured in the accident.

Highlighting a Persistent Threat

This unfortunate incident casts a spotlight on the lurking dangers faced by pedestrians, especially in areas of heavy traffic like highways. For the police community, it underscores the inherent risks they face, even when not directly confronting crime but simply performing their daily duties. The police force often stands as the first line of defense in maintaining societal order, and it is a grim reminder of the constant perils they face.

Searching for Solutions

While the incident is currently under investigation, it brings to the fore the urgent need for stringent road safety measures. The protection of pedestrians, as well as the safeguarding of our police officers, should be of paramount importance. Measures such as better traffic management, stricter enforcement of speed limits, and heightened awareness among road users can go a long way in preventing such tragic incidents in the future.