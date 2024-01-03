en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril

In a tragic incident that transpired on Wednesday, Binod Aidi, a 25-year-old police constable stationed at the Bagmati Province battalion in Hetauda, Nepal, lost his life in a road accident. The mishap occurred during his morning run on the Thanabharyang section of the East-West Highway when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Battling Injuries and Loss

Aidi was immediately rushed to Hetauda Hospital for emergency care; however, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcycle rider, Laxman Lama, who also sustained head and hand injuries, was transferred to Chitwan Medical College for further treatment. The accident didn’t spare other on-duty constables either. Nawaraj Sarki and Vijay Khatri, two other police constables, were also injured in the accident.

Highlighting a Persistent Threat

This unfortunate incident casts a spotlight on the lurking dangers faced by pedestrians, especially in areas of heavy traffic like highways. For the police community, it underscores the inherent risks they face, even when not directly confronting crime but simply performing their daily duties. The police force often stands as the first line of defense in maintaining societal order, and it is a grim reminder of the constant perils they face.

Searching for Solutions

While the incident is currently under investigation, it brings to the fore the urgent need for stringent road safety measures. The protection of pedestrians, as well as the safeguarding of our police officers, should be of paramount importance. Measures such as better traffic management, stricter enforcement of speed limits, and heightened awareness among road users can go a long way in preventing such tragic incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Nepal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RNLI Penarth Crew's False Alarm Callout at Cardiff Bay

By Hadeel Hashem

Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic New Year's Day Accident Claims Life of Young Father in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy in Belgium: Woman Killed by Flying Fence Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Nitish Verma

Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained ...
heart comment 0
Storm Henk: A Local Hero Emerges Amidst Widespread Chaos in the UK

By Bijay Laxmi

Storm Henk: A Local Hero Emerges Amidst Widespread Chaos in the UK
A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County’s Chronicles

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County's Chronicles
Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week
Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised

By BNN Correspondents

Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised
Latest Headlines
World News
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
17 seconds
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
21 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
22 seconds
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
28 seconds
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
44 seconds
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
51 seconds
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
1 min
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
9 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
9 mins
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app