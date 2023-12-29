en English
Accidents

Nelson Family's Sea Ordeal Underlines Crucial Role of Lifejackets

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:19 am EST
Nelson Family’s Sea Ordeal Underlines Crucial Role of Lifejackets

An incident that unfolded in the cold waters of Delaware Bay, near Nelson, has highlighted the pivotal role of lifejackets in maritime safety. The harrowing experience of Jackie Allan, Damien Jones, and their children, Summer and Rueben, is a chilling reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sea and the life-saving importance of safety gear. Their boat was swamped by merciless waves, leaving them no choice but to grab their children and swim for their lives.

Lifejacket: A Life-Saver in Dire Circumstances

Thanks to the last-minute purchase of a new lifejacket for Summer, the family managed to survive their ordeal. Allan credited this $70 investment as the best decision they made. Separated during the ordeal, they eventually clung to the rocks, where they were rescued by the Harbourmaster and the Coastguard. The family was saved, not by chance, but by their foresight to wear lifejackets.

(Also Read: Tragic Canoe Accident on Maroni River Highlights Isolation and Safety Concerns in Guyane)

‘Just Wear It’: A Campaign for Life

This terrifying incident, which took place in October 2020, is now the centerpiece of a summer safety campaign by Water Safety New Zealand and the Coastguard. The campaign, aptly named ‘Just Wear It’, underlines the critical difference that lifejackets can make in sea-related accidents. With a staggering 94 drownings in 2022, a figure that’s 66% above the 10-year average, and 21 out of 29 boating-related drownings involving individuals without lifejackets, the campaign’s message is clear and urgent.

(Also Read: Explosion at Indonesian Nickel Smelter Claims Lives, Raises Concerns Over Industrial Safety)

A Call for Change in Attitude

Coastguard CEO Callum Gillespie emphasizes the necessity of changing attitudes towards safety at sea. The ‘she’ll be right’ attitude, according to him, is a dangerous mindset that leads to complacency, neglecting the use of lifejackets. He strongly advocates for the consistent use of lifejackets to prevent tragic losses at sea. The campaign targets those who find lifejackets inconvenient or expensive, reminding them that no price can be put on a life.

Accidents New Zealand Safety
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

