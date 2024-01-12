Neighbor’s Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid

The recent storm in Coventry, Rhode Island took a life-threatening turn for Jillian Woodhead when a tree branch crashed onto her car, shattering her windshield and impaling her leg. With her two young daughters in the car, Woodhead was left shocked and injured, the surreal situation seeming like a dream to her.

Neighbor’s Quick Thinking Saves the Day

Amidst the chaos, Sean Carey, Woodhead’s neighbor, emerged as a hero. Witnessing Woodhead’s car on the side of the road, Carey didn’t hesitate to step in. With a ratchet strap from his own car, he ingeniously fashioned a makeshift tourniquet, stemming the bleeding from Woodhead’s leg and potentially saving her life. This critical intervention occurred as first responders were dealing with a flurry of emergency calls caused by the storm.

Community and Authorities Honor Hero

Soon after Carey’s life-saving assistance, emergency services arrived on the scene and rushed Woodhead to the hospital. For his quick thinking and brave act, Carey was honored by the Coventry Fire Department. A grateful Woodhead acknowledged that his actions were instrumental in her survival and her ability to continue caring for her children.

Highlighting the Importance of Basic First Aid

Rhode Island EMS Chief, Jason Rhodes, seized this moment to underscore the value of having basic first aid knowledge. Citing Carey’s actions as an example, he highlighted how such know-how can potentially save lives in emergencies.

Meanwhile, the storm caused the Pawtuxet River to flood, leading to significant damages to local businesses. The Apponaug Brewery and Patriot Auto Glass and Undercoating suffered damages worth $150,000 and $20,000 respectively. While the business owners focus on repairs, Senator Jack Reed is working towards securing flood recovery and disaster-ready funding for those impacted by the storms.