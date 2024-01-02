en English
Accidents

Near Disaster Averted at Pasadena’s 135th Rose Parade

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
The 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena, a cherished New Year’s Day tradition, experienced an unexpected bout of tension when a woman in her 20s drove her car into a barricade at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Chester Avenue. The incident, which occurred around 10 a.m., was not related to a separate protest that had momentarily interrupted the parade a few blocks away.

Effective Barricades Prevent Potential Disaster

The suspect chose to breach the barricades, potentially posing a severe threat to the multitude of spectators gathered for the parade. However, the barriers proved their worth by effectively preventing the vehicle from penetrating into the crowd and averting what could have been a disastrous event. The vehicle sustained considerable damage in the process.

Off-Duty Officers and Arrest

Two off-duty police officers, not associated with the Pasadena Police Department, played a crucial role in this incident. The officers sprang into action, detaining the driver until local law enforcement could take over. The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, turning an otherwise peaceful event into a scene of police action.

Pasadena’s Peaceful New Year’s Eve

Despite this alarming incident, the city spokesperson, Lisa Derderian, reported a peaceful New Year’s Eve. There were no arrests made overnight, and only ten calls for medical aid were recorded – some of which were related to the LuLulemon 5K run or due to intoxicated individuals waiting for the parade. Unfortunately, some revelers overindulged to the point of being too inebriated to witness the parade itself.

Accidents United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

