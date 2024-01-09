en English
Accidents

Near-Death Experience in Snowy Encounter: Aly Pan’s Rescue from Cliff Edge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Near-Death Experience in Snowy Encounter: Aly Pan’s Rescue from Cliff Edge

It was a day that Aly Pan will never forget—her first encounter with snow turned into a dramatic survival story in the wintry landscape of Angeles National Forest, California. Pan’s excitement to capture the snow-laden scenery almost turned fatal when she slipped off the edge of a cliff. Thankfully, her quick thinking and the timely intervention of a passing couple saved her from a potentially deadly fall.

A Brush with Danger

As Pan endeavored to immortalize her first snowfall experience through photographs, she inadvertently stepped too close to the precipice. Her foot slipped, sending her tumbling towards the edge. In the crucial moments that followed, Pan managed to halt her fall by clutching onto a wire and a rock. The wire, in particular, played a significant role in preventing a more severe accident.

Timely Rescue

Unable to reach Pan, her friends Sarah and Yuni were left in a state of panic. Yuni, however, had the presence of mind to flag down a passing car. The vehicle was occupied by a couple, Beatriz Pano and Pablo González, who happened to have a thick yellow tow rope in their trunk. With the aid of this rope, they managed to pull Pan back to safety, averting a potential disaster.

A Reminder of Preparedness

The incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of carrying safety equipment, such as a rope, especially when exploring unfamiliar and potentially hazardous terrain. Pan and her friends expressed their profound gratitude to Pano and González for their timely intervention. This event reiterates the need for caution and preparedness when embarking on adventures into the wild.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

