Navi Mumbai Police's Timely Intervention Saves 14-year-old Girl's Life

In a remarkable display of timely intervention, the Navi Mumbai police saved a 14-year-old girl's life after she jumped into a nullah in the Taloja area. The incident, which unfolded on a Sunday morning in the Taloja phase-II locality, was recorded in a video that later became viral on social media. The footage presented a chilling sight of the young girl perched precariously on the edge of a small bridge over the nullah, with bystanders desperately trying to dissuade her from taking the plunge. Despite their pleas, the girl jumped into the nullah.

Police Intervention

Anticipating the imminent danger, the bystanders had already alerted the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene to engage with the girl prior to her leap. Demonstrating commendable bravery and quick thinking, the police officers managed to rescue the girl from the waterway. It was reported that the girl had been in a heated argument with her mother and was unwilling to return home.

Post Rescue Measures

Immediately after the rescue, the girl was rushed to Kamothe hospital. Here, she received the necessary first aid and her health condition was closely monitored. The hospital authorities confirmed that the girl's condition had stabilized.

Investigation Underway

While the girl recovers, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the crucial role that quick response and alertness can play in averting potential tragedies.