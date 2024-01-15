en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists’ Cooperation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists’ Cooperation

An alarming rise in incidents involving gritters has been reported by National Highways, with five of their vehicles being struck by others during the last winter season – a significant increase from just one the previous year. This has led to noticeable damage to the gritters and sparked a plea for drivers to accord these essential service vehicles the required space for safe operation.

Anticipating Harsher Winter Conditions

As snowfall is forecasted in the northern regions of the country, the importance of these gritters is being underscored. National Highways continues to treat roads to ensure safety during winter conditions, operating a fleet of 443 Romaquip-Volvo gritting vehicles. The organization has approximately 530 vehicles ready to spread salt on England’s motorways and major A-roads in sub-zero temperatures, equating to roughly one gritter for every eight miles of road. Preparation for the winter is evident with about 280,000 tonnes of salt stored across 128 depots.

Advice for Motorists

Darren Clark, the severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, urges drivers to overtake gritters with courtesy and legality. He suggests that it might be better for motorists to stay behind these vehicles, as it helps the salt to work more effectively on the road surface. National Highways also reminds motorists to keep the acronym TRIP in mind when planning journeys – Top-up oil, water, screenwash; Rest every two hours; Inspect tires and lights; and Prepare by checking the route and weather forecast.

Commitment to Road Safety

National Highways emphasizes that gritting is not a continuous process and that some fleet movements, such as exiting at junctions or returning to depots, are designed to minimize disruption to motorists. The organization commits to working round-the-clock during the winter season to keep road users safe and is seeking public cooperation. As part of their road safety initiatives, a £15.4 million project to modernize 125 weather stations is underway, aimed at improving decisions on when to deploy gritters.

0
Accidents Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
10 mins ago
Flood Waters Expose Structural Pylons, Cause Massive Sinkhole at Umhlanga Complex
Umhlanga, a region in South Africa, has experienced a severe incident involving flood waters that have caused significant damage to a road within a residential complex. The force of the water was so potent that it washed away a part of the road, resulting in a gaping hole that exceeds 10 meters in depth. This
Flood Waters Expose Structural Pylons, Cause Massive Sinkhole at Umhlanga Complex
Family Wiped Out in Tragic Road Accident in Chamarajanagar
25 mins ago
Family Wiped Out in Tragic Road Accident in Chamarajanagar
Road Rage Incident in Shoreham: Vermont State Police Seek Public Assistance
26 mins ago
Road Rage Incident in Shoreham: Vermont State Police Seek Public Assistance
60-Year-Old Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Tragic Crash in Worcestershire
21 mins ago
60-Year-Old Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Tragic Crash in Worcestershire
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
22 mins ago
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
Rapid Response Curbs Destructive House Fire in Goose Creek, South Carolina
24 mins ago
Rapid Response Curbs Destructive House Fire in Goose Creek, South Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
20 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
21 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
39 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
40 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
55 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
1 min
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
1 min
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
1 min
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app