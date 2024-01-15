National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists’ Cooperation

An alarming rise in incidents involving gritters has been reported by National Highways, with five of their vehicles being struck by others during the last winter season – a significant increase from just one the previous year. This has led to noticeable damage to the gritters and sparked a plea for drivers to accord these essential service vehicles the required space for safe operation.

Anticipating Harsher Winter Conditions

As snowfall is forecasted in the northern regions of the country, the importance of these gritters is being underscored. National Highways continues to treat roads to ensure safety during winter conditions, operating a fleet of 443 Romaquip-Volvo gritting vehicles. The organization has approximately 530 vehicles ready to spread salt on England’s motorways and major A-roads in sub-zero temperatures, equating to roughly one gritter for every eight miles of road. Preparation for the winter is evident with about 280,000 tonnes of salt stored across 128 depots.

Advice for Motorists

Darren Clark, the severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, urges drivers to overtake gritters with courtesy and legality. He suggests that it might be better for motorists to stay behind these vehicles, as it helps the salt to work more effectively on the road surface. National Highways also reminds motorists to keep the acronym TRIP in mind when planning journeys – Top-up oil, water, screenwash; Rest every two hours; Inspect tires and lights; and Prepare by checking the route and weather forecast.

Commitment to Road Safety

National Highways emphasizes that gritting is not a continuous process and that some fleet movements, such as exiting at junctions or returning to depots, are designed to minimize disruption to motorists. The organization commits to working round-the-clock during the winter season to keep road users safe and is seeking public cooperation. As part of their road safety initiatives, a £15.4 million project to modernize 125 weather stations is underway, aimed at improving decisions on when to deploy gritters.