Accidents

Narrow Escape on I-95: Man Dodges Death in ‘Final Destination’ Like Incident

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:02 pm EST
Narrow Escape on I-95: Man Dodges Death in ‘Final Destination’ Like Incident

In the bustling heart of Downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the usual humdrum of evening traffic on I-95 was abruptly transformed into a scene reminiscent of the movie Final Destination 2. Corey Saucier, a local resident, found himself in the throes of a potentially fatal incident when an overloaded logging truck overturned just south of the Fuller Warren Bridge. Dozens of logs, previously stacked and seemingly innocuous, tumbled onto the highway, creating a deadly obstacle course for oncoming vehicles.

A Narrow Escape

With scant seconds to react, Saucier’s survival instincts took charge. He swerved his 2007 Toyota Rav 4, narrowly avoiding the scattered logs. But this quick thinking came at a cost – a blown tire, suspension, and frame damage to his vehicle. Despite the horrifying experience and the damage to his vehicle, Saucier expressed an outpouring of gratitude for his safety.

A Wedding and a Wreck

Saucier’s brush with danger acquires an added significance in the light of his upcoming nuptials in Denver, Colorado, the following weekend. The incident, which could have cast a long, dark shadow over his impending celebration, instead served as a stark reminder of life’s fragility and the value of each moment.

The Cause and the Chaos

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the logging truck had been traveling too fast for the load he was carrying. This reckless haste led to the accident, causing significant traffic delays on I-95. In the chaos that ensued, another unrelated incident saw a man tragically lose his life after rear-ending a parked car on I-95. Additionally, a four-car crash on 9B South required a patient to be transported by Life Flight.

Accidents United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

