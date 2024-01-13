en English
Accidents

Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash

In a recent incident that underscores the importance of vigilance on the road, a father and son in Kerala, India, had a narrow escape from a potentially fatal accident. The event, which was captured on CCTV and subsequently reported on YouTube by Prayteek Singh, involved a Nissan Micra that lost control on a curved road and crashed into an electric pole, narrowly missing the pedestrians.

Unforeseen Danger

The footage shows the father, carrying his son, walking beside the road when the Nissan Micra, driven by an inattive driver, comes careening towards them. The car veers off the road and smashes into an electric pole, which ultimately prevents it from hitting the father and son.

A Close Call

Despite the crash, the Nissan Micra’s front airbags deployed, allowing the occupants of the vehicle to exit without injury. The father and son, too, emerged unscathed from the incident. The scene serves as a stark reminder of the crucial need for attentiveness when behind the wheel, particularly on the busy and often chaotic roads of India.

Road Safety in India

In India, drivers are advised to maintain slower speeds and choose left-hand lanes at signals or toll gates to avoid larger vehicles. High-speed driving is not recommended outside of controlled environments like race tracks, as it provides less reaction time and requires greater stopping distances. This incident serves as a potent example of the potential consequences of inattention and high-speed driving, reinforcing the paramount importance of road safety.

Accidents India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

